Back Bay Architectural commission Agenda – Nov. 2026

Attention: This meeting will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in the meeting by going to https://www.zoomgov.com/J/1657000567

Or calling 646-828-7666 and enter Meeting ID #165 700 0567.

You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

The Back Bay Architectural Commission Will Hold A Virtual Public Hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

I. Design Review Public Hearing

Ratification Of 9/9/2026 Public Hearing Minutes

Design Review Applications

• APP # 27.0349 BB, 25-27 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Applicant: Kaitlin Bellis. Proposed Work: At front garden replace existing Norway Maple tree with a Swamp White Oak tree.

• APP # 27.0059 BB, 115 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Applicant: Ellen Abdow. Proposed Work: At front facade extend border garden area and install granite pavers at walkway.

• APP # 27.0286 BB, 216 BEACON STREET: Applicant: Vanessa Correa. Proposed Work: At rear Mansard roof replace skylight with dormer.

• APP # 27.0222 BB, 414 BEACON STREET: Applicant: Jason Post. Proposed Work: At rear garage install roof deck with access hatch, replace six windows, and replace garage door.

• APP # 27.0061 BB, 176 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Applicant: Art Campbell. Proposed Work: At uppermost roof install deck, access hatch and replace existing skylights.

II. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL:

In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading NEED NOT APPEAR at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

PLEASE NOTE THAT FOLLOWING ISSUANCE OF THE DETERMINATION SHEET NO FURTHER CORRESPONDENCE WILL BE ISSUED FOR THE APPLICATIONS LISTED BELOW. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your Certificate of Appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected]. Thank you.

• APP # 27.0380 BB, 9 ARLINGTON STREET: At front facade replace four fifth-story non-historic one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

• APP # 27.0310 BB, 140 BEACON STREET: At roof replace rubber membrane roof in-kind.

• APP # 27.0166 BB, 157 BEACON STREET: At roof replace rubber membrane roof in-kind.

• APP # 27.0369 BB, 169 BEACON STREET: At rear elevation replace two fifth-story non-historic windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• APP # 27.0249 BB, 226 BEACON STREET: At rear elevation replace deteriorated garage door with wood door.

• APP # 27.0219 BB, 227 BEACON STREET: At roof replace rubber membrane roof in-kind.

• APP # 27.0265 BB, 259 BEACON STREET: Replace eleven windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• APP # 27.0300 BB, 273 BEACON STREET: At roof repair and repoint chimney.

• APP # 27.0211 BB, 274 BEACON STREET: At front facade replace four, eighth-story eight-over-eight wood windows in-kind.

• APP # 27.0190 BB, 293 BEACON STREET: At front facade replace three, third-story curved wood windows with one-over-one curved wood windows.

• APP # 27.0304 BB, 333 BEACON STREET: At rear elevation repoint masonry and remove and reset pavers for waterproofing.

• APP # 27.0225 BB, 456 BEACON STREET: At rear patio install brick pavers and rebuild deteriorated section of retaining wall.

• APP # 27.0156 BB, 520 BEACON STREET: At rear elevation replace wood window trim in-kind.

• APP # 27.0361 BB, 437 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade patio area remove deteriorated concrete, waterproof area over vault and install granite pavers.

• APP # 27.0257 BB, 565 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade replace five, fifth-story wood windows in-kind.

• APP # 27.0360 BB, 645 BOYLSTON STREET: Repair and repoint masonry at entry.

• APP # 27.0365 BB, 230 CLARENDON STREET: Replace storefront entry door and deteriorated wood panels in-kind.

• APP # 27.0351 BB, 3 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade replace two first-story one-over-one wood windows in-kind.

• APP # 27.0291 BB, 36 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At rear elevation replace existing deck in-kind.

• APP # 27.0290 BB, 126 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof replace rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

• APP # 27.0347 BB, 148 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof replace deteriorated chimney pot.

• APP # 27.0308 BB, 215 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade entry replace existing intercom.

• APP # 27.0193 BB, 220 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Replace twelve windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• APP # 27.0382 BB, 311 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade paint entry door and sidelights black.

• APP # 27.0258 BB, 333 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade remove and rebuild section of sidewalk to waterproof underground vault.

• APP # 27.0267 BB, 312-314 DARTMOUTH STREET: At rear elevation repair and repaint window trim and repoint masonry.

• APP # 27.0196 BB, 314 DARTMOUTH STREET: At rear elevation restore window and bricked-in opening.

• APP # 27.0401 BB, 25 EXETER STREET: At front facade clean masonry at walls, entrance, steps and sidewalk.

• APP # 27.0275 BB, 11 HEREFORD STREET: Replace forty-one non-historic windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• APP # 27.0203 BB, 15 HEREFORD STREET: At roof install exhaust vent.

• APP # 27.0230 BB, 28 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation repair existing fire escape.

• APP # 27.0330 BB, 104 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Replace five first-story windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• APP # 27.0255 BB, 182 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Repoint and repair masonry, and repair front entry steps.

• APP # 27.0217 BB, 182 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof replace rubber membrane roof in-kind.

• APP # 27.0307 BB, 182 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Repoint and repair masonry, repaint wood trim and metal railings, reset bricks at sidewalk, replace copper downspout in-kind, replace deteriorated roof slate in-kind, replace rubber membrane roof in-kind.

• APP # 27.0218 BB, 193 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation repair existing fire escape.

• APP # 27.0260 BB, 228 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation repair existing fire escape.

• APP # 27.0288 BB, 347 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof replace rubber membrane roof and existing deck in-kind.

• APP # 27.0202 BB, 365 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation replace four non-historic one-over-one aluminum windows with wood one-over-one windows.

• APP # 27.0268 BB, 370 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Replace three lower-level windows in-kind.

• APP # 27.0272 BB, 81 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace deteriorated entry steps in-kind.

• APP # 27.0295 BB, 141 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace wall sign.

• APP # 27.0348 BB, 154 NEWBURY STREET: At rear elevation repoint masonry and replace deteriorated wood trim in-kind.

• APP # 27.0209 BB, 171 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade install window sign and flag at existing flag pole.

• APP # 27.0259 BB, 209 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing awning.

• APP # 27.0253 BB, 218 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade install wall sign at lower level retail space.

• APP # 27.0266 BB, 220 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade rebuild steps to lower level retail space.

• APP # 27.0214 BB, 235 NEWBURY STREET: Replace roof slate and copper gutter in-kind.

• APP # 27.0296 BB, 254 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade install blade sign on existing bracket.

• APP # 27.0269 BB, 268 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing wall sign.

III. STAFF UPDATES

IV. PROJECTED ADJOURNMENT: 7:00 PM