MBTA extends four ferry routes through the end of the year

The MBTA has announced that service for select ferry routes will extend to December 31, 2026. See below for the routes impacted:

• East Boston route – weekday and weekend service

• Lynn route – weekday service

• Winthrop route – weekday service

• Quincy route – weekday service

“Our administration is committed to making public transportation more reliable and convenient for Massachusetts residents,” said Governor Maura Healey. “By extending ferry service into the winter, we’re giving riders in East Boston, Lynn, Winthrop and Quincy more options to get where they need to go. We’ll keep investing in transportation that connects our communities and makes commutes easier.”

“Thousands of riders enjoy taking the ferry for their travels, and the MBTA is pleased to be able to extend this ferry season,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration has made water transportation a priority. With the continued support of the Legislature, we are building a vital ferry network that connects people to communities, work, play and the greater MBTA system. I would like to thank our operations team for supporting expanded ferry service and helping the agency enhance its water transportation options year-round.”

Riders can see all MBTA ferry schedules online and utilize the MBTA Go mobile app for real time updates to plan their trips.

The following ferry routes will continue to operate year-round:

• Hingham/Rowes Wharf route – weekday service

• Harbor Loop route – weekday service

• Hingham/Hull route – weekday service

• Charlestown Ferry route- weekday and weekend service

The MBTA reminds riders that inclement weather and unsafe sea conditions can impact service. The agency will update riders if service is disrupted. See alerts anytime online.

There is no service on any ferry routes Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. See the holiday service schedules as holidays approach for the most up to date schedule.

For more information, visit MBTA.com or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.