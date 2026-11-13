Historic New England acquires archives of Boston’s beloved Swan Boats

Historic New England – the oldest, largest, and most comprehensive independent preservation organization in the US – has acquired the archives of Boston’s Swan Boats, which preserve a remarkable collection of photographs, scrapbooks, manuscripts, letters, ephemera, audiovisual materials, books, and objects documenting the history of one of the city’s most beloved traditions.

The collection has been assembled and cared for by the Paget family, which has owned and operated the Swan Boats for generations. Historic New England will steward the collection as living archives and work with fourth-generation owner Lyn Paget to catalogue its materials and make portions of the collection accessible to the public over time.

“The Swan Boats are woven into the cultural history of Boston in a way that is both deeply personal and remarkably enduring,” said Vin Cipolla, President and CEO of Historic New England. “For generations of Bostonians and people from around the world who have lived, studied, worked, and visited here, a ride on the Swan Boats is a memory shared with parents, grandparents, children, and friends. This collection gives us the opportunity to preserve those stories, and to explore the many ways the Swan Boats have intersected with the life of the city.”

The Swan Boats began operating in the Boston Public Garden in the 1870s, when Robert Paget received permission from the city to introduce rowboats to the lagoon. The family later expanded the operation and developed the distinctive swan-shaped, pedal-powered vessels that have become synonymous with the Public Garden. Over nearly 150 years, the Swan Boats have welcomed generations of residents and visitors from around the world, becoming both an enduring Boston tradition and a key part of the story of one of the country’s oldest and most significant public landscapes. Still owned and operated by the Paget family, the Swan Boats will celebrate their 150th season in 2027.

For Lyn Paget, finding a permanent home for the family archives was an opportunity to ensure that materials accumulated over generations would be preserved and understood in a broader historical context. “I’ve always known that these materials were important, but working with Historic New England has helped me see the archives in a completely different way – as a living collection of stories about the Swan Boats, our family, and all the places where they intersect with Boston’s history,” Paget said. “I’m excited that these materials will now have a home where they can be cared for, studied, and ultimately shared with the public.”

The collection includes approximately a century of newspaper clippings preserved in family scrapbooks, photographs dating from the late 19th century through the pre-digital era, family and business records, and ephemera and objects related to the Swan Boats’ history and operation. Together, these materials offer glimpses into the events, traditions, and personalities surrounding the Swan Boats and Boston Public Garden, from arts festivals in the 1950s and ’60s – when the boats operated at night and, on one occasion, hosted a Boston Symphony performance – to notable visitors and the everyday memories of generations of residents, students, workers, and visitors who have experienced the Public Garden.

Historic New England and the Paget family have also begun collecting oral histories from family members, former employees, and the public, expanding the archival record beyond photographs and documents to include the memories of people who have been part of the Swan Boats’ history.

The transfer of the archives comes as the Swan Boats prepare to celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2027. Historic New England plans to catalogue the collection in stages, with selected materials to be shared online as the work progresses. The organization is also exploring future exhibitions, programs, publications, and other opportunities to bring the collection’s stories to wider audiences.

The Swan Boats collection joins Historic New England’s existing Library and Archives, whose 1.5 million records provide important documentation of the region’s social, cultural, and architectural history. Its holdings encompass photographs, architectural drawings, manuscripts, ephemera, prints and engravings, artwork, books, institutional archives, and more. The addition of the Swan Boats archives further expands that record to include the history of one of Boston’s most enduring public traditions.

Highlights from the newly acquired archives will be shared with the public this fall as part of the 2026 Historic New England Summit. On Thursday, November 12, Lyn Paget will present “Paddling Through the Past: Boston’s Swan Boats Celebrate 150 Years,” exploring the boats’ history and traditions through photographs, family papers, ephemera, and stories from the collection, with a preview of the materials now entrusted to Historic New England.

For more information about the Historic New England Summit and the full program, visit summit.historicnewengland.org.

The oldest, largest, and most comprehensive independent preservation organization in the United States, Historic New England welcomes the public to 38 exceptional museums and landscapes and holds the world’s largest collection of New England artifacts, including more than 125,000 decorative arts and objects and 1.5 million archival documents. Opened in June 2026, the new Historic New England Center in Haverhill, Massachusetts, serves as the organization’s collections and archives hub and a new cultural destination that expands public access to its collections through exhibitions, programs, and partnerships, while anchoring a broader vision for culture-led revitalization in downtown Haverhill. Historic New England also shares the stories of New England through engaging education programs for youth, adults, and preservation professionals; produces award-winning exhibitions and publications; and protects more than 129 privately owned historic properties throughout the region through its nationally recognized Preservation Easement Program. As a national leader, Historic New England sees history and preservation as powerful tools for understanding the present, shaping the future, and building more livable and resilient communities. For more information, visit historicnewengland.org.