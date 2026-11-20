The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced the fourth annual “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary school students in Massachusetts. The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2026/2027 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season. Winning selections will be announced by Friday, December 18.

“Winter is coming and so is our 5th annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Every year, students add creativity and fun to our winter preparedness. The participation from schools, students and faculty allows us to recognize and thank the dedicated snowplow operators and highway crews who work around the clock, often in challenging conditions, keeping our roads and the traveling public safe. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to give students a chance to be a part of this important effort,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng.

“MassDOT is excited to announce the opening of the fifth annual ‘Name a Snowplow Contest’ to kindergarten through eighth grade students across the state,” said Interim State Highway Administrator Meghan Haggerty. “This contest is a great way to celebrate our plow operators and the arrival of winter. We look forward to reviewing the fun, creative submissions of Massachusetts students this year.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, and can be submitted by using an online portal: https://www.mass.gov/forms/name-a-snowplow-contest-submission. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

During the fourth annual snowplow naming contest last winter, the winning names were: Master Snowda, Frost Responder, You’re Killing Me Squalls, Flake Maye, Darth Blader, K Pop Snow Hunter, The Blizzard Boss, Thaw Patrol, Clearopathra, Sleet Caroline, Scrape Codder, Jon Bon Snowvi. These names, which were placed on the sides of plow trucks a year ago, remain on those vehicles.

For more information on the contest, please visit https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2026-27.