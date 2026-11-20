On Sunday, December 13, The Liberty Hotel is presenting its second annual Christmas Stroll—a festive holiday marketplace showcasing some of Boston’s most creative local vendors from 1 to 6 p.m. Guests can browse artisan gifts, handcrafted goods, and seasonal treats, all set beneath the hotel’s famed upside-down Christmas trees that have become a must-see holiday attraction.

Admission is complimentary. Timed alongside KISS 108’s Jingle Ball, the hotel is also offering a special valet rate of $25 (regularly $40), making The Liberty an ideal stop before heading to TD Garden for the concert.

The vendors include: Ana Katarina Design Jewelry | Beacon Hill Bakery | Candlefish | Carola’s Cakes | Boston CandleLux | ChocolaChi | Michael David Winery’s Freakshow | Boston Community Boating | Ashley Reader Art | Dina Massage Spa | Roe House | Hollow Horseshoe Crab | Two Dogs Design Jewels | Welded Wardrobe Jewelry | Ryan McIntyre Art | Sew What Amazing Krafts S.W.A.K | Pazur Press

The Liberty Hotelis located on 215 Charles St. in Boston.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.

Rich with history and full of ornate architecture, Beacon Hill’s The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is centrally located and steps away from shopping, dining, Boston Common, and much, much more. A unique blend of history, high-style luxury and homegrown warmth, The Liberty Hotel is the ideal place for a “Quintessentially Boston” experience.

Located at the foot of Beacon Hill, The Liberty Hotel is an imaginative transformation of the storied Charles Street Jail, a national historic landmark and architectural gem built in 1851. Now, from our 298 imaginatively re-invented rooms and suites, guests take in sweeping views of the city skyline and Charles River, linger over five distinct restaurants and bars and conduct some of the city’s most fun business in our approx. 6,000 square feet of meetings and event space.

The Liberty Hotel is located at 215 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114. For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit www.libertyhotel.com or contact (617) 224-4000.