News Briefs

WOMEN’S LUNCH PLACE AND MFA

On Friday, Nov. 9, the Women’s Lunch Place unveiled two large painting created by local artist and SMFA at Tufts faculty member Nan Free-man. MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum and MFA Guardian Benefactor and longtime supporter of the arts in Boston Estrellita Karsh joined Women’s Lunch Place executive director Elizabeth Keeley in celebrating the newly installed paintings. WLP proudly celebrates women’s birthdays once a month with cake and a fresh floral arrangement. Freeman has created two large canvases depicting 12 floral arrangements–one for each month–continuing this heartfelt tradition.

BACK BAY, SOUTH END AND FENWAY TO GET FIOS

A new amendment to the City’s cable contract will bring the Verizon fibre network Fios to the South End, Back Bay and Fenway in the coming year, Mayor Martin Walsh announced on Tuesday.

Building on the partnership formed in 2016, Verizon will expand its local wireless network speed and capacity to its local 4G LTE network, expand Fios Internet and cable television to all neighborhoods in Boston, and collaborate with Boston on Smart Communities solutions.

“Our partnership with Verizon reflects one goal: to make sure all of Boston’s residents have access to the most advanced digital technology both now, and in the future,” said Mayor Walsh. “We’re making sure Boston is the best digital city in the nation, and through partnerships with companies like Verizon, resi-dents will have better, more affordable options, as we work together to create inclusive growth for our city.”

These technology enhancements are in addition to Verizon’s original $300 million investment to build a 100 percent fiber-optic network platform across Boston. Verizon and the City of Boston are amending the existing TV license agreement to expand Fios TV services. More than half the homes in Boston now have access to this all-fiber network, and Fios service is available in Dorchester, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, Seaport, South Boston and West Roxbury. The new amendment will enable Fios TV expansion as the fiber network is built in South Boston, South End, Allston, Brighton, Back Bay, Charlestown, East Boston, Fenway and Downtown.

ELLIS WINE GOES TO BERKLEE

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is pleased to announce its ninth Wine Tasting & Jazz Concert at Berklee College of Music on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6:15 p.m. The group will meet in the Davis VIP Room at the Berklee Perfor-mance Center before the concert to taste “Jazzy Wines” (chosen to match various jazz styles): big band, fusion, straight ahead, bebop, etc. The wines will be paired with a selection of appropriate jazzy cheeses, pates, fruit, etc. chosen to complement these wines.

Following the wine tasting Berklee has invited the group to join the “Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra” performance held downstairs at the Berklee Perfor-mance Center at 8 p.m. Guests will hear some inspired original jazz composition and arrangements by some of the most creative writers on campus, played by some of the most talented young performers in the country today. Hailing from all parts of the globe, the Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra is an international group that exemplifies the great melting pot that music can create, especially at Berklee. Come out and hear these young lions of the jazz world as they cele-brate the spirit of creativity in jazz under the direction of trumpeter/composer Greg Hopkins, a professor in the Jazz Composition Department.

Space is limited, so reserve now by sending your check for $30 ($40 for non-ENA guests) by Dec. 3 payable to: “Ellis NA”, c/o Bill Gregor, 92 Appleton St., Boston, 02116 or by paying on the Ellis web-site: http://www.ellisneighborhood.org/. Please include the name(s) of those who will be attending. Questions? Contact Bill Gregor at [email protected] or (617) 510-9534.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

NABB’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale. Get your Christmas tree locally on Satur-day, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 from NABB. The sale will take place at the Clarendon Street Playground from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The NABB sale will feature fresh-cut Balsam Fir trees from Maine. Local delivery is available.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Clarendon Street Playground and NABB.

For more information, visit www.nabbonline.com or call 617-247-3961.

Save the Date! The Fausa Christmas Luncheon will take place on Tues., Dec. 11, at noon in The College Club, 44 Commonwealth Ave. It is hosted by Nancy Thornley.

The next NABB Police Panel/Public Safety Forum will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, in the sanctuary of the First Church of Boston, located at 66 Marlborough St. For more information, please feel free to email Charles Neckyfarow at [email protected]

SOUTH END DATES

The South End Forum’s Opiate Working Group will meet on Nov. 27, at 4 p.m., in the Hampton Inn & Suites in the Mass/Cass corner.

The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) announced it will NOT have a November meeting next week due to a light agenda and it being Thanks-giving week. Plan now for a big meeting on Dec. 18 at the AC Hotel. Also, watch for more details on the Holiday Social next month.

The next Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 27, in a location to be determined.

Award-winning author and Boston Globe Op-Ed contributor, Joan Wicker-sham, will talk about her short-story collection, The News from Spain, and her acclaimed memoir, “The Suicide Index: Putting My Father’s Death in Order,” Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. Earlier this year, Wickersham spoke with elo-quence at the library about Megan Marshall’s recent biography, ‘Elizabeth Bish-op: A Miracle for Breakfast.’ The author will be introduced by her colleague, best-selling novelist, Sue Miller.

Get you tree locally! The Blackstone/Franklin Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale is here. Please pre-order before Nov. 26 for the best prices, great-est selection, and guaranteed availability. Orders can be picked up Dec. 1 in Blackstone Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to stay for the Association’s Holiday Event featuring a visit from Santa Claus.

FENWAY TIMES

. KENMORE SQUARE REDEVELOPEMENT IN FENWAY MOVES FORWARD

The BPDA approved the Kenmore Square Redevelopment at its November meeting. The proposed Kenmore Square Redevelopment project presents two distinct developments on two separate parcels. The project entails new build-ings located at 533-541 Commonwealth Ave. and 650-660 Beacon St.

The redevelopment of the Commonwealth Redevelopment Parcel will entail the demolition of the existing buildings and the construction of an eight-story, 112-foot tall commercial building, including 8,000 square feet of ground floor retail space and 119,000 square feet of office space above. Two floors of below-grade parking, including 60 spaces, will be at the basement levels.

The redevelopment of the Beacon Redevelopment Parcel will include the reno-vation of 660 Beacon Street, which will be connected to a new building in place of 650- 656 Beacon Street. The new construction portion will be seven stories and 100 feet tall. The Beacon Building will include 125,000 square feet of of-fice space above ground floor and below-grade retail space.

The project will generate a number of community benefits, including sidewalk improvements along the site, a cycle track, and $75,000 toward the design and restoration of Charlesgate, an Olmsted-designed connection between the Charles River and the Back Bay Fens.