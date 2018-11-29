Holiday Happenings

2018 SoWa WINTER FESTIVAL EXTENDS FOR TWO WEEKENDS

‘Tis the season for the 4th annual SoWa Winter Festival. Now over two weekends, join SoWa for the biggest winter shopping village and holiday festival in Boston. You’ll find the perfect handmade gifts, sip on winter cocktails, and discover the best of the SoWa Art + Design District.

-Weekend 1

Fri., Nov. 30: 5–9 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 1: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 2: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

-Weekend 2

Fri., Dec. 7: 5-9 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 8: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 9: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The SoWa Winter Festival is family friendly and free to attend.

MAYOR WALSH LIGHTS BOSTON COMMON CHRISTMAS TREE NOVEMBER 29

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and The Honorable Karen Casey, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, will celebrate the 77th Annual Tree Lighting on Boston Common on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m.

The holiday lights throughout both parks will light up in sequence shortly before 8 p.m. when Mayor Walsh is joined onstage by Deputy Premier Casey, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Santa Claus. The show will close with a pyrotechnic display by Atlas PyroVision.

The holiday decorations throughout Boston Common and the Public Garden include the City of Boston’s official 2018 Christmas tree, a 46-foot white spruce tree donated by Ross McKellar and Teresa Simpson from Oxford, Nova Scotia. This marks the first time the annual Christmas tree gift to Boston has come from Cumberland County.

This is the 47th year that Nova Scotia has given a tree to the people of Boston as thanks for relief efforts following the Dec. 6, 1917, explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor.

SOUTH END ENCHANTED TROLLEY STOP MOVES TO WORCESTER SQuare

Join friends and neighbors for the annual tree lighting ceremony. In partnership with the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA), Mayor Martin Walsh and Santa will bring the trolley to a new South End location. There will be live music, holiday treats and a raffle.

Meet the trolley in Worcester Square, between Harrison Avenue and Washington Street, on Sat., Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

ELLIS SOUTH END HOLIDAY PARTY

The annual Ellis South End Neighborhood Association Holiday Party will take place on Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Elephant Walk on 1415 Washington St., 5:30 p.m. Please bring an unwrapped toy for an Ellis Memorial child in need this holiday season. $60 per person, $70 for non-members. R.S.V.P. by Nov. 30.

UNION PARK NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY PARTY

The UPNA Holiday Party will be held on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Ben Franklin Institute of Technology. It will once again feature food prepared and contributed by a number of local restaurants. This year they will also have live music from Carl Eisman. Feel free to bring family and friends as guests are welcome.

PILOT BLOCK WREATH SALE

The Pilot Block Neighborhood Association (PBNA) Wreath Sale Annual Wreath Sale is officially open. Join PBNA neighbors for a wreath assembly and hanging party. There will be donuts, coffee, cider and holiday cheer. The event takes place on Dec. 1, 9 a.m. at K9 Strolls, 83 Pembroke St., South End.

BLACKSTONE FRANKLIN SQUARES TREE SALE

The annual Blackstone Franklin Squares (BFSNA) Tree Sale features trees, wreaths, garlands and even a special appearance by Santa Claus. Pre-order by Nov. 26 at www.blackstonefranklin.org. Pickup will be on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Blackstone Square, Washington Street between W. Brookline and W. Newton streets.

CAROLING IN HAYES PARK

On Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m., join the Friends of Hayes Park for a caroling party in the park. Bring your family and friends for an old-fashioned gathering of seasonal singing. We’ll bring hot cider, cookies and songbooks.

And please bring a donation of canned or non-perishable goods for the South End Neighborhood Service Center Food Pantry.

CLAREMONT NEIGHBORHOOD HOLIDAY EVENT

The Claremont Neighborhood Association will hold its annual holiday event as a Potluck which will be held at 4 Wellington St., Parlor Level, on Tuesday Dec. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

All residents and business owners in the neighborhood are warmly welcomed and encouraged to bring holiday fare (food and beverages) to the event.

As in past years, the CNA will be conducting a toy drive. Please bring along unwrapped or slightly used toys that we will pass along to our neighbors at USES.

RSVP to Fabian D’Souza ([email protected]) or at (617) 290-1899 to state how many will attend and what you will be bringing along by Sunday, Dec. 2.

SOUTH END HOLIDAY STROLL

Over 40 retailers in the South End will stay open late on Dec. 5 for shoppers to stroll through. There will be free dessert at participating retailers, as well as a chance to win a South End-themed gift basket.

WEST FENWAY TREE LIGHTING

Mayor Martin Walsh will join Fenway residents on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. outside the Kelleher Rose Garden in the Back Bay Fens (across from 77 Park Drive) for the annual West Fens Tree Lighting. Join friends and neighbors to enjoy holiday music by Berklee Upper Structure, a cappella group. Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa and cider sponsored by Samuels & Associates, and sink your teeth into local burgers courtesy of Tasty Burger.

Special appearances by Wally and Tessie made possible by the Boston Red Sox, and.. a visit from Santa Claus!

All are welcome to this free event. This event made possible by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, the Department of Public Works, Area D-4 Boston Police, and the Boston Fire Department.

For more information, contact Yissel Guerrero, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services at 617-635-2679

SANTA SPEEDO RUN

The annual Santa Speedo Run will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 1-1:30 p.m. It will start and end at Lir Tavern and Whiskey’s at the corner of Gloucester Street and Boylston Street. The run is limited to the first 700 registrants, and raises money for the Play Ball! Foundation, which funds sports in Boston middle schools. Registration is $30.

BOSTON COMMONWEALTH AVENUE MALL LIGHTING

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and The Friends of the Public Garden will light up the Boston Commonwealth Avenue Mall on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

BAY VILLAGE TREE LIGHTING, PARTY

The Bay Village tree lighting and holiday party will take place on Dec. 9, 6 p.m. Please meet at 6 p.m. at the Church Street Park for the annual holiday tree lighting. From there, BVNA will sing holiday songs en route to the 6:30 p.m. holiday party at MJ O’Connor’s. All BVNA members are welcome to attend. This is a free, all-ages event.

Please purchase a membership, or renew your lapsed membership on-line prior to the party; they will be unable to accept credit card payments during the event.

At the holiday party, the BVNA will hold a winter coat and accessory drive to benefit the students of Josiah Quincy Elementary School. If anyone would like to participate, please bring a new or gently used child’s jacket, a pair of mittens, a hat or scarf to donate to the Catie’s Closet at the school, to ensure that all students are able to dress properly for the weather. The school serves children ages 3 – 12.

GIFTS + GLAM: Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

Gifts + Glam is a holiday shopping event that will feature exclusive shopping discounts, styling tips, mini-makeovers, snacks, cocktails, and holiday fun! Visit the check-in table by Club Monaco to pick up an event program.

WINE AND DINE WITH NABB

Let’s Wine and Dine Holiday Luncheon, Sunday, Dec. 9, Noon in the Four Seasons Hotel, 200 Boylston St. Celebrate the Holidays with your Let’s Wine and Dine friends at the annual, elegant sit-down Luncheon.

Welcome Hour with Wine, Beer and Soft Drinks

Reserve by sending your check, payable to NABB, in the amount of $90 to Nancy Olson; 255 Beacon Street # 24; Boston, MA 02116. On the check, please indicate choice of entrée, be it Chicken, Salmon or Polenta.

EIGHT STREETS HOLIDAY CHEER

The Eight Streets Neighborhood Association will host its annual Holiday Cheer party on Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. in the Boston Eagle, corner of Dwight and Tremont Streets. Please join neighbors and friends for some holiday cheer. Come to enjoy free pizza and a cash bar. Stay to meet new friends, talk about neighborhood happenings and maybe even win at a free raffle.

Please RSVP if possible.

SOUTH END LIBRARY HOLIDAY CONCERT

The South End Library Holiday Concert with Pat Loomis and his Friends is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. This year, a Special Guest is being booked, as well, perhaps even a vocalist. Pat Loomis will be there on the sax; with Antonio Loomis, guitar; Jim Dower, piano; Colescott Rubin, bass; and Benny Benson on drums. A holiday dinner will be served, as always. This program is jointly funded by the staff of the library and FOSEL.

NABB FAUSA CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON

Save the Date! The NABB Fausa Christmas Luncheon will take place on Tues., Dec. 11, at noon in The College Club, 44 Commonwealth Ave. It is hosted by Nancy Thornley.

HOLIDAY EVENTS AT THE PRUDENTIAL CENTER

SANTA IN THE CITY: Now through December 24

Capture the magic of the holiday season and bring the kids for a special photo with Santa in his Winter Wonderland located in Belvidere Arcade. A variety of photo packages are available, starting at $19.99.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: November 28 and December 11 from 6-8pm

Bring in your favorite furry friend for a photo with Santa! Santa will be hosting two Pet Photo Nights this holiday season in partnership with local nonprofit MSPCA Boston Adoption Center. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) is a national and international leader in animal protection and veterinary medicine, providing direct hands-on care for thousands of animals each year. Founded in 1868, the MSPCA is the second-oldest humane society in the United States including their non-profit veterinary hospitals, Angell Animal Medical Centers. The MSPCA will be on-site both evenings to meet and greet your furry friends.

All customers (or furry friends) must pre-register for Pet Photo Night. You will be asked to present your ticket at the event. Photo packages vary.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY SANTA: December 8 from 9-11am

Prudential Center is thrilled to partner with Partners for Youth with Disabilities on a special morning for children with disabilities. Sensory-Friendly Santa invites children with disabilities and their families to enjoy time with Santa in a non-stimulating, controlled and welcoming environment. There will also be a sensory holiday craft table and project area to make holiday cards to be donated to veterans, and hot cocoa for you! Partners for Youth with Disabilities empowers youth with disabilities to reach their full potential by providing transformative mentoring programs, youth development opportunities, and inclusion expertise. They offer four direct-service programs for youth with disabilities in the Boston area, provide services to help other organizations become more inclusive, and advocate on behalf of mentoring and inclusion both nationally and internationally.

31 NIGHTS OF LIGHT…10TH ANNIVERSARY: December 1-31

Celebrating 10 years of raising awareness for our community of nonprofit groups and the causes they tirelessly support, Prudential Center will shine a light on Boston nonprofit organizations this holiday season. Each night of December, the top of Prudential Tower is lit a different color in support of that night’s partner. 31 Nights of Light was created to help community organizations gain key visibility during the holiday season. Participating groups will “flip the switch” each night, with a host of musical performances and speakers each night. From Rosies’ Place, Boston Bruins Foundation and Cradles to Crayons there are some amazing organizations being highlighted.