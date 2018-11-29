News Briefs

BOSTON MEDICAL TO CROSSTOWN CENTER

Bob Biggio, vice president of facilities and support services at Boston Medical Center (BMC), told the South End Forum Opiate Working Group that the hospital is beginning its plans to move more services to the Crosstown Center building in the Mass/Cass area.

BMC purchased the building in early October for an undisclosed price, but did pay the City $12 million for land rights. BMC has occupied and leased space in the building since it was built some years ago, as has Boston University and Brigham & Women’s. All of the leases, however, were set to expire in four years, so BMC moved to purchase the building. Most of the services there will be offices, he said, but Brigham & Women’s will no longer be leasing there. They will vacate in the next year.

Already, they have vacated the sixth floor and BMC is renovating it for a general internal medicine outpatient clinic. There are plans to do the same on the fifth floor when the Brigham leaves that space. On the ground floor, there will likely be support functions like radiology and a blood lab. They will also likely put a coffee shop on the first floor.

There could also be an opthamology suite moved to one of the floors further down the line in the project, he said.

There will be no changes to the outside, but BMC will continue to work with the hotel owners, Corcoran Jennison, to keep it landscaped nicely.

Biggio said it is a precursor to the hospital soon filing to update its Institutional Master Plan, which will initiate a larger City process. That will result in a much larger look at all of the BMC buildings and uses, as well as changing some of the design to make it more conducive to preventing illicit activities in the area.

UNPLANNED WATER & SEWER WORK FOR SOUTH END, BACK BAY

The Boston Water & Sewer Commission (BWSC) approved contract to bid unplanned work for the South End and Back Bay this week at its meeting. The contract will be advertised on Dec. 5 and awarded Dec. 20.

The first contract will focus on the Back Bay’s Dalton Street, where a situation has developed over the last two months. Members of the operations and planning division discovered defects in an existing 54-inch brick combined sewer this fall. Around Belvidere Street, it had a partial roof collapse. While it is stable at the moment, repairs are needed quickly. The location extends from the sidewalk to sidewalk at the Belvidere, Dalton intersection. The project is expected to start work in the winter months, perhaps January or February.

The second piece of the contract involves West Springfield Street in the South End. During a water quality investigation in the Fort Point Channel this fall, it was traced that there are illicit connections on West Springfield from Newland Street to Washington Street. The work on West Springfield street will involve the installation of separate sanitary sewer and storm drain pipes and replacement of the water main within the same limits. Gas relocation is also expected. Once discovered, the design group expedited design to bid as soon as possible. That work is expected to commence in the spring.

LOADED FIREARM FOUND

At about 6:18 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 18, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) recovered a loaded firearm during an ongoing investigation in the area of 10 Trotter Court inside the Lenox Street Housing Development in Lower Roxbury. Officers located and safely recovered a loaded .380 caliber Cobra handgun, which has since been turned over to the BPD Firearms Analysis Unit for processing.

ELLIS WINE GOES TO BERKLEE

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is pleased to announce its ninth Wine Tasting & Jazz Concert at Berklee College of Music on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6:15 p.m. The group will meet in the Davis VIP Room at the Berklee Performance Center before the concert to taste “Jazzy Wines” (chosen to match various jazz styles): big band, fusion, straight ahead, bebop, etc. The wines will be paired with a selection of appropriate jazzy cheeses, pates, fruit, etc. chosen to complement these wines.

Following the wine tasting Berklee has invited the group to join the “Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra” performance held downstairs at the Berklee Performance Center at 8 p.m. Guests will hear some inspired original jazz composition and arrangements by some of the most creative writers on campus, played by some of the most talented young performers in the country today. Hailing from all parts of the globe, the Berklee Concert Jazz Orchestra is an international group that exemplifies the great melting pot that music can create, especially at Berklee. Come out and hear these young lions of the jazz world as they celebrate the spirit of creativity in jazz under the direction of trumpeter/composer Greg Hopkins, a professor in the Jazz Composition Department.

Space is limited, so reserve now by sending your check for $30 ($40 for non-ENA guests) by Dec. 3 payable to: “Ellis NA”, c/o Bill Gregor, 92 Appleton St., Boston, MA 02116 or by paying on the Ellis website: http://www.ellisneighborhood.org/. Please include the name(s) of those who will be attending. Questions? Contact Bill Gregor at [email protected] or (617) 510-9534.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

NABB’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale. Get your Christmas tree locally on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 from NABB. The sale will take place at the Clarendon Street Playground from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The NABB sale will feature fresh-cut Balsam Fir trees from Maine. Local delivery is available.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Clarendon Street Playground and the NABB.

For more information, visit www.nabbonline.com or call 617-247-3961.

The next NABB Police Panel/Public Safety Forum will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, in the sanctuary of the First Church of Boston, located at 66 Marlborough St. For more information, please feel free to email Charles Neckyfarow at [email protected]

Carly Copley Birthday Party. Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a birthday party for its canine ambassador, Carly Copley, on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1p.m. Hosting Carly’s eighth birthday will be Vanessa Welch, anchor for Boston 25 News, who will be reading “Catie Copley” to guests. The reading will be followed by birthday cake (for humans) and special snacks for Carly’s canine friends. This beloved Boston holiday tradition is free and open to the public.

In lieu of gifts for the hotel’s pampered pooch, Fairmont Copley Plaza invites guests to bring a donation of towels, blankets or toys for the dogs and cats at the Animal Rescue League’s Boston Shelter. This is a dog-friendly event.

The City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library will host a book sale on Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Copley Library. Most books are $1-$2, and they have something for everyone- mystery, romance, biography, history, art, science, cooking, and a ton of books for kids. For the musically inclined, there will be sheet music, records, and CDs. Too many books? Bring donations to the sale. Or, if it’s one bag of books, drop them at the circulation desk anytime- just make sure they’re labeled City-Wide Friends. If you have a larger donation, call us at (617) 859-2341 and they’ll make an appointment for drop-off.

All proceeds from these sales are used to purchase equipment and sponsor programs for the BPL.

SOUTH END DATES

The IBA/Villa Victoria Christmas Tree lighting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. in Plaza Betances, 100 W. Dedham St. Puerto Rican Christmas Caroling will begin at 4 p.m. throughout the neighborhood. At 5 p.m., the event will arrive at the Plaza for hot cocoa and singing. Mayor Martin Walsh, CEO Vanessa Calderon-Rosado and Santa Claus will light the Christmas tree.

The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) announced it will NOT have a November meeting next week due to a light agenda and it being Thanksgiving week. Plan now for a big meeting on Dec. 18 at the AC Hotel. Also, watch for more details on the Holiday Social next month.

Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will have a membership meeting on Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at 66 Berkeley St.

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will NOT have a December meeting. They will start again in January.

