First Night Set to Hit the Back Bay, Boston Common on December 31

Starting at noon on Dec. 31, the Boston Public Library and Copley Place Mall will open to all as performances and activities for the whole family begin. Dancing Buns Studios and Chu Ling Dance Academy start the day’s entertainment in Boston Public and Copley Place Mall, respectively. Then, the Puppet Showplace Theater, and Arts and Crafts from the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association make for great indoor activities at the BPL. Outside, Boston-based Sweet Harmony will kick things off on the Copley Square Main Stage at 12:30 p.m. Trinity Church hosts a performance by the Handel and Haydn Society at 1 p.m., and the Old South Church and the First Church of Christ, Scientist host soul-warming organ concerts at 3 and 4 p.m., respectively. As the sun goes down and the ice sculpture lighting goes up, visit our sponsor AT&T for hot chocolate and a guitar trio at 5 p.m. at its Boylston Street store.

Following remarks from the Mayor Martin Walsh and the People’s Procession at 6 p.m., fireworks will fill the sky above Boston Common. Music returns to the main stage in Copley Square, with oldies singer Paco and students from Berklee School of Music at 6:30 p.m.. Boston-based hip-hop duo STL GLD takes the stage at 7:45 p.m. amid sparkling ice sculptures and illuminated buildings. The fearless quartet of female rockers Flight of Fire takes the stage at 8:30 p.m., and former “American Idol” contender Sonika Vaid returns to her Boston roots and takes the stage at 9 p.m. As the countdown clocks inch closer to midnight, spirits remain high as Menage, a brother-sister punk/pop duo from Toronto, plugs in at 9:30 p.m., before Glasgow, Scotland’s pop quartet Single by Sunday brings some excitement from across the pond. Event headliner Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos takes the stage around 11:20 p.m. before the Copley Countdown pyrotechnics and light show to cap off more than 12 hours of free entertainment and help New England ring in 2019.

ICE SCULPTURES

Come see the signature ice sculptures in Copley Square in this year’s Around the World Ice Pavilion. Admire famous wonders such as the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, an Egyptian Pharaoh and many more. Afterwards, take a stroll through the Back Bay to visit the fourth annual Ice Gallery supported by local businesses.

Ice Gallery participants include: Boston Public Library (Dartmouth Street entrance); Four Seasons Hotel (200 Boylston St.); Highland Street Foundation (Boston Common Frog Pond); NBC Boston (Copley Square); and Newsfeed Café/WGBH (corner of Exeter and Boylston streets).