First Night Schedule of Events

All events are on Dec. 31 –

Noon –

Sonika Vaid and DB Studios (Ballroom, ballet, and jazz dance showcase from Lexington’s premier dance studio), Boston Public Library Johnson Building

Chu Ling Dance Academy, Copley Place Mall

12:15 p.m.

Puppet Showplace Theatre, Boston Public Library McKim Building.

12:30 p.m.

Sweet Harmony, Copley Square stage

12:45 p.m.

DB Studios, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

Kennedy Campbell, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

1 p.m.

Puppet Showplace Theatre, Boston Public Library McKim Building.

ImprovBoston, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

Handel & Haydn Society Jubilee Day Concert, Trinity Church (A celebratory afternoon of music and storytelling on the anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Presented in partnership with the Museum of African American History.)

GBCCA: Arts & Crafts and Cultural Performances, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

1:15 p.m.

Comedienne Emily Ruskowski, Copley Square stage

1:30 p.m.

Sonika Vaid, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

Rhea Heywood, Copley Square stage.

1:45 p.m.

Comedienne Emily Ruskowski, Copley Square stage

Puppet Showplace Theatre, Boston Public Library McKim Building.

2 p.m.

B.J. Snowden, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

Four Shadow, Copley Square stage.

Boston Sax Quartet, Copley Place Mall.

2:15 p.m.

ImprovBoston, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

2:30 p.m.

Lamont Price, Copley Square stage.

Puppet Showplace Theatre, Boston Public Library McKim Building.

Responders, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

2:45 p.m.

Ali Haber, Copley Square stage.

3 p.m.

Boston Sax Quartet, Copley Place Mall.

The King of Instruments, Old South Church. (Organ performance from the church’s 7,000 pipe organ)

3:15 p.m.

Puppet Showplace Theatre, Boston Public Library McKim Building.

DJ Music, Copley Square stage.

3:30 p.m.

ImprovBoston, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

3:45 p.m.

Responders, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

Intelligent Television, Copley Square stage.

4 p.m.

BJ Snowden, Boston Public Library Johnson Building.

Organ Concert at Christian Science Center. Soul-touching performances from three organists upon one of the world’s ten largest organs. First Church of Christ Scientist.

4:30 p.m.

Lamont Price, Copley Square stage.

4:50 p.m.

Paco, Copley Square stage.

5 p.m.

Busking Brothers, AT&T Boylston Street.

5:30 p.m.

Vocal Revolution, Copley Square stage.

Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, Boston Common. Join The Skating Club of Boston at The Boston Common Frog Pond for a free figure skating show featuring national and international competitive figure skaters, soloists, groups, wee skaters, and Team Excel Synchronized Skating and Theatre On Ice of Boston teams. Ring in the New Year with friends and family at a fantastic show. Headlined by international and national competitive figure skaters from The Skating Club of Boston. First Night’s production will star three-Time U.S. Champion, World Silver Medalist, and Olympic Medalist, Ashley Wagner.

6 p.m.

The People’s Procession, Copley Square.

6:30 p.m.

Pipes and Pops Concert, Old South Church. Organ and classical performance and holiday favorites.

7 p.m.

Boston’s Family Fireworks Produced by The Mugar Foundation and the City of Boston. Enjoy a fantastic Fireworks Display over Boston Common, brought to you by The Mugar Foundation. Boston Common.

7:45 p.m.

STL GLD, Copley Square stage.

8 p.m.

Pipes and Pops Concert, Old South Church. Organ and classical performance and holiday favorites.

8:30 p.m.

Flight of Fire, Copley Square stage.

9 p.m.

Sonika Vaid, Copley Square stage.

9:30 p.m.

Menage, Copley Square stage.

10:15 p.m.

Single by Sunday, Copley Square stage.

11:20 p.m.

Chadwick Stokes and The Pintos, Copley Square stage.

Midnight