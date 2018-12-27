News Briefs

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

The NABB Police Panel/Public Safety Committee will hold its next meeting on Dec. 27 from 6-7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Church of Boston, 66 Marlborough St. For more information, please feel free to email Charles Neckyfarow @[email protected]

The Parcel 12 Citizens Advisory Committee will have a meeting to discuss Samuels & Associates’ development proposal for the MassDOT air rights Parcel 12 on Jan. 9, 6-8 p.m. in St. Cecilia’s Parish, 18 Belvidere St. The project will also have a general public meeting on Monday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m., in the Hynes Convention Center, Room 101, 900 Boylston St.

French Cultural Center – Join physician and certified Health and Wellness Coach Martine Vounatsos for a series of three cooking workshops. She will discuss ways to incorporate wellness into every aspect of a woman’s mental and physical health, from exercise and supplements to sleep habits and cooking methods.

Participants will craft and enjoy a traditional and healthy French meal with Martine in a convivial environment. Each workshop will begin promptly at 11:10 a.m. Aprons, ingredients, and will be kitchenware provided.

Please note, this event is intended for women only and in English.

*Friday, JAN. 11, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Come learn about nutrients, water intake, and dietary habits, then enjoy preparing soupe de poireaux et pommes de terre avec une salade en vinaigrette (potato leek soup and salad with homemade vinaigrette).

*Friday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

In this discussion, we will learn about sleeping better and exercising—how and when? For the cooking workshop, attendees will prepare velouté d’asperges et salade de carottes râpées (asparagus soup and homemade carrot salad).

*Friday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

For our last discussion, we will learn about vitamins, supplements, and meditation. For the cooking workshop, attendees will prepare soupe et crème de champignons et salade frisée au vinaigre balsamique (mushroom soup and frisée salad with homemade balsamic vinaigrette).

WARD 4 DEMS MEETING

Ward 4 Democratic Committee meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 15, South End Library, 6 p.m. Want to learn how to help bring our elections into the 21st Century? The Ward 4 Dems’ January meeting will include presentations from local experts and advocates on Election Day Registration, ranked choice voting, and civic design. Email: [email protected] with any questions.

BACK BAY BALL (30+ EVENT)

Looking for an age appropriate upscale New Year’s Eve option? All are welcome at this 5-star option overlooking the Boston Common, and for a good cause. The perfect way to usher in 2019 is by joining in and going to the Back Bay Ball. Obviously, there’s more to New Year’s Eve than just waiting for Ryan Seacrest to ball drop in Times Square. This year, Bostonian’s can celebrate the arrival of 2019 at the Annual Back Bay Ball on Dec. 31, at the Westin Hotel.

Scrumptious dinner stations open at 7 p.m. and reception stations are available from 9-10:30 p.m. Entry into the celebration for socializing, midnight celebration, and party favors all included. There will be both Oskar Wylde live band and a DJ Peter from Club T to ensure an epic dance party. Silent auction and photos to benefit The Ellie Fund, whose mission is to provide essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing. The event is black-tie optional with a cash bar, 21+, and discounted hotel rooms are available until deadline. Tickets starting at $75-$150 use code NYE19 for $100 off (full price = $199 – $299).

EAST BERKELEY NEIGHBORHOOD SOCIAL

East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will host a winter social in the new year at the Lion’s Tail in Ink Block on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 6:30 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Put it on your calendar for the new year.

SOUTH END DATES

The next Community Meeting for the Harrison Albany project will be on Monday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the D4 Police Station Community Center.

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will NOT have a December meeting. They will start again in January.

Compassionate Organics will hold its official community engagement meeting on Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the AC Marriott Hotel, 225 Albany St. The proposal is to put a marijuana dispensary at 633 Tremont St. The public is invited to ask questions.

The South End Forum Opiate Working Group has released its meeting schedule for Winter/Spring 2019. The group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on Jan. 29, Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, and May 21.

A Community meeting will take place for a proposed marijuana facility in the Newmarket area at 60 Newmarket Square in the South End. The meeting will be on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Plumbers and Gasfitters UA Local 12, 1240 Massachusetts Ave. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions.

The South End Forum will meet for its first quarterly meeting of 2019 on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in the South End Library. One topic of conversation among many will be the re-design options for Tremont Street.

The BPDA will hold a public meeting regarding the Alexandra Hotel on Jan. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the second-floor Training Room of the Boston Water & Sewer Commission Building, 980 Harrison Ave. The Proponent proposes to retain and restore the facade of the Hotel Alexandra, and construct a new, approximately 150-room, 12-story boutique hotel with ground floor restaurant and cafe space, and a rooftop level bar/restaurant.

Shattuck Campus Meeting – The second community meeting for the Shattuck Campus Planning project will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 6:30–9 p.m. at the Golf Clubhouse in Franklin Park, Dorchester. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

In 2021, the Commonwealth will relocate Shattuck Hospital services from the Jamaica Plain campus to the Newton Pavilion at the Boston Medical Center campus. The Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance are leading a ten-month planning process, which will end in June 2019 with recommendations for future use of the current Shattuck Campus.

The meeting will include: updates about a health needs and services assessment; and discussion about potential programmatic and service opportunities, site layout and possible ways to integrate the site with Franklin Park.

FENWAY TIMES

60 KILMARNOCK ST. IMPACT ADVISORY GROUP MEETING

The BPDA will hold an Impact Advisory Group Meeting on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m. in Room C101 of the Main Campus Building at Simmons College. The proposed project is located at 60, 67-75, 70-80 Kilmarnock St. and 59-75 Queensberry St. It will include a total of approximately 443 residential units in two buildings, totaling 420,800 square feet, separated by Kilmarnock Street, along with ground-floor retail space fronting on Kilmarnock Street, and landscaped areas and other amenities and services for residents. The proposed project will also include 250 below-grade and surface parking spaces. Please note that the purpose of this meeting is different than that of a traditional community meeting. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members.

Friday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 9 – Red Bull Crashed Ice | 20,000 expected per day | TBA- TBA.

The 2019 Fenway Garden Society board has been elected, with Elizabeth Bertolozzi returning as the President and Rick Richter returning as the VP of the Park. Pamela Jorgensen will be the treasurer, Michelle Parkos will be VP of Communication and Marketing, and David Patel, Sr. will be the VP of Administration. “We are so excited and honored to have the opportunity to participate at this level in the coming year,” Bertolozzi said.

2019 MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS OPUS ART SHOW—TAKE DOWN PARTY!

The Fenway Community Center will be hosting a free Opus Art Show on Jan. 15 from 6-8 p.m., featuring the original artwork of MFA security guards and additional staff. The event will also include live music and refreshments.

LEGACY WORKSHOP SERIES AT THE FCC

The Fenway Community Center will be hosting a series of thought-provoking, creative conversations to celebrate our uniquely lived lives. Three unique sessions will encompass aspects of personalized storytelling, bucket list building, expressions of gratitude, and open contemplation of our own “last words.” The sessions are from 7-9 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 16, 30, and Feb. 13, and cost of admission is $105 per person and includes a personal copy of Youlo Pages, the award-winning legacy planner/workbook/journal. To register, go to fcclegacyworkshopseries.eventbrite.com.