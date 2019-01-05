Hotel Alexandra Official Process to Begin Next Week

The Hotel Alexandra project has filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and an Impact Advisory Group (IAG) has been formed.

The first meeting of the Article 80 process for the project is on Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, 980 Harrison Ave.

The members of the IAG are:

•Steve Fox

•Lorraine Evans

•Quanda Burrell

•Thelma Reynoso

•Nina LaNegra

•Lillie Searcy

•Christina Farrell

•Alicia Fannon

•Chris Balerna

The project is proposed by JB Ventures and TLC Development, both of which have extensive development experience in the downtown neighborhoos.

The are proposing to retain and restore the historic façade of the Alexandra, and construct a new, 150-room, 12-story boutique hotel. There would be a ground floor restaurant and café, with a rooftop bar/restaurant as well.