Two Marijuana Dispensary Meetings Proposed for Coming Weeks

Two marijuana dispensary proposals for the South End/Newmarket area will be heard at official community meetings in a stretch of six days next week.

First, in one of the most anticipated meetings, Compassionate Organics will hold its official community meeting on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Hotel Ink Block, 225 Albany St.

That proposal has been making the rounds for quite some time, headed up by GoeffreyReilinger and slated for 633 Tremont St. The store is expected to be small in size, and the owners are touting it as a neighborhood-based boutique dispensary.

The second meeting is one that has not had a lot of play in the South End, but would be in the Newmarket area at 60 Newmarket Square The proponent will hold their official meeting on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Plumbers and Gasfitters Local 12, 1240 Massachusetts Ave.

The proposal for that dispensary has not yet been shopped around the South End as others have been.

The location is behind the Victoria’s Diner, in what is now a Citizen’s Bank branch.