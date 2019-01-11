ColSo New Members Show 2019 Set to Begin Jan 10

The Copley Society of Art is proud to present its New Members Show, an exhibition in the Upper Gallery that features the 21 new members accepted into the gallery in 2018. Selected by the Membership Committee of the Copley Society of Art, new members are accepted for membership only if their work is truly outstanding. This year, new artist members represent a great diversity of backgrounds and media, including pastel, photography, and watercolor. To celebrate the New Members Show, an opening reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the ColSo Gallery, located at 158 Newbury St. in Boston.
Congratulations to our following new artist members, who will be featured in the exhibit:
Tony Andrade
Frank Bartucca
Kara Bigda
Carol Caradimos
Marc Civitarese
Anne Emerson
Jeanette Fournier
Sol Hartman
Tanya Isaacson
Nils Johnson
David Kaphammer
Mary Rose O’Connell
Laurinda Phakos O’Connor
Janine Robertson
John Rufo
Janet Schwartz
Margaret Sheldon
Katrina Thorstensen
Susan Valentine
James Varnum
Sean Witucki
The Copley Society of Art (Co|So), America’s oldest non-profit arts organization, is committed to the advancement, enjoyment, and promotion of its member artists and the visual arts. The organization, founded in 1879, comprises juried artists who are selected by a credentialed art committee. Co|So provides artists with a gallery for exhibiting and selling their work and a platform for engaging and educating the community.