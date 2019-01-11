District D-4 Sees 1-Percent Drop in Part One Crime for ‘18

District D-4 saw a 1-pecent decrease in violent and property crimes in 2018, compared with the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 3,584 incidents of Part One crime were reported between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 in the district, which includes the Back Bay, South End, Lower Roxbury and the Fenway, as opposed to 3,617 during the same timeframe in 2017.

The number of homicides dropped to one in 2018 from two the year before while rapes and attempted rapes saw an approximately 18 percent decrease as the number fell to 36 from 44 in 2017.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down around 33 percent as the number dropped to 132 from 198 the previous year.

Domestic aggravated assaults saw a slight decline, with the number dropping to 46 from 48 in 2017.

In contrast, non-domestic aggravated assaults were up nearly 10 percent as the number climbed to 247 from 225 the previous year.

Commercial burglaries dropped around 37 percent as the number fell to 47 from 75 in 2017 while residential burglaries saw an approximately 25-precent uptick as the number climbed to 189 from 151 the year before.

Other burglaries were also up more than 17 percent, with the number climbing to 27 from 23 in 2017.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down more than 19 percent as the number fell to 477 from 591 the year before.

Other larcenies, on the other hand, saw a nearly 7-precent uptick as the number climber to 2,234 from 2,095 the previous year.

Auto thefts was an approximately 10-pecent decline as the number dropped to 148 from 165 in 2017.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 4 percent as the total number of incidents fell to 18,057 from 18,715 the previous year.