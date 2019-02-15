News Briefs

CITY FILES CHAPTER 91 LICENSE FOR LONG ISLAND

The City has filed for its Chapter 91 Waterways license with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) this month for the Long Island Bridge.

The license is another in a series of key filings that will be required for the environmental review of the bridge. The City has already received approval from state environmental regulators (called MEPA) to rebuild the bridge using techniques that rely on floating the bridge into place and using existing abutments. That approval has been tied up in court by the Quincy Conservatin Commission since it was announced last fall.

The Chapter 91 license is the next step in that process, and it is assumed that Quincy would also oppose this license.

WARD 4 DEMOCRATICE MEETING

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the South End Library, 6 p.m.: The Ward 4 Dems will be hearing from Liza Ryan of the Massachusetts Immigration and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, Enid Eckstein from the PILOT working group, and local elected officials. Email [email protected] with any questions.

CONVERSATIONS WITH CAREGIVERS: AN EDUCATION SERIES

The Dementia Caregiver Support Program of the MGH Division of Palliative Care and Geriatric Medicine is sponsoring our next seminar on Feb. 19, from 5:30-7pm at Mass. General in the O’Keefe Auditorium. These seminars are for caregivers and people with dementia and focus on topics related to Dementia. February’s speaker is Suzanne B. Hanser, EdD, MT-BC, a music therapy processor at Berklee College of Music and her talk will focus on the healing power of music therapy for people with dementia and their caregivers. Seating is limited. Please call 617-724-0406 to R.S.V.P. Light refreshments will be served, and parking vouchers will be available. There is no charge for this event.

ESPLANADE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES FROST FIT WINTER SERIES

A new outdoor fitness series encourages people to venture outside and experience the beauty of the Esplanade in winter while kicking off the new year with regular workouts. All are welcome to warm up, score cool swag, and get their blood pumping at the Frost Fit Winter Series Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusettswith the support of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

This is a first-of-its kind fitness series on the Esplanade! First, every Saturday in February (Feb. 16, and 23, with snow dates on March 2 and 9), instructors from the November Project will lead participants through running loops, body-weight exercises, and other fun, energetic activities designed to keep them moving (and therefore warm). Anyone who attends these workouts, which run from 10 to 11 a.m. in front of the DCR Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, will receive a Frost Fit Winter Series fleece headband, bagels, coffee, and hot chocolate. Headbands are limited to the first 450 participants.

SOUTH END DATES

•The Blackstone/Franklin Neighborhood Association will resume meeting in March on the third Tuesday of the month.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting in Project Place on Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m. On the agenda will be an update of the Related Beal project on Harrison Avenue and a legislative update from State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz.

•USES will have a public meeting regarding the sale of the Tubman House. It will be a time for the community to come out and hear the plan, as well as ask questions about the effects of the sale. The meeting will be Monday, Feb. 25, at 48 Rutland St., South End.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will meet on Feb. 26 in the surgical wing of BMC’s Menino Pavilion – a new and permanent location for the meeting.

•Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George will hold a campaign kick-off fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at JJ Foley’s in the South End, 117 E. Berkeley St. at 5:30 p.m. Suggested contributions range from $50-$1,000. Senior citizens are complimentary.

•The South End Forum Opiate Working Group has released its meeting schedule for Winter/Spring 2019. The group will meet at 4 p.m. in the Crosstown Hilton on Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, and May 21.

BACK BAY HAPPENINGS

•French Eyes on Boston Painting Workshop at the French Cultural Center

French artist and Boston resident Marguerite Wibaux will lead a workshop on alla-prima, a technique made famous by Matisse. The workshop will be held on Feb. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the French Cultural Center’s website.

•Eataly at the Prudential Center hosts Apres Ski Festival Weekly Winter Happy Hour every Thursday in February. Beer, wine, and other beverages are available to sip on, while comfort food inspired by the Italian Alps will be offered. There is also a live DJ! Go to Eataly.com for tickets and more information.

FENWAY TIMES

•BILLY JOEL RETURNS TO FENWAY PARK

The Boston Red Sox announced that Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park on Sept. 14. He will also be the first artist to be inducted into a Music Hall of Fame display being created this offseason depicting the artists who have had multiple successful shows at Fenway Park. Tickets are now on sale.

–Phish will also be playing at Fenway Park on July 5 and 6. Tickets are now on sale.

–The Who will take the stage at Fenway Park on Friday, September 13. Tickets are now on sale.

–Zac Brown band will play at Fenway Park on Saturday, August 31. Tickets are now on sale.

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

•44th Annual Gardeners Gathering

On Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Northeastern University Shillman Hall and The Egan Center, Join local and regional gardeners at this annual event hosted by The Trustees of the Reservations–all free and open to the public! *Over two dozen gardening, urban homesteading, and community organizing workshops**Keynote address & presentation of the Community Garden Awards by Mayor Walsh**Special guest speaker Aziz Dehkan, Executive Director of New York City Community Garden Coalition**Exhibitors’ gallery: Boston-area agriculture, gardening, and environmental organizations*A detailed itinerary will be available at a later date.

•The Making of a Community Garden Film: Meet the gardeners and filmmaker who are working together on a documentary about Boston’s community gardens. Filmmaker Mark Gardner will show clips from the work in progress, and a few of the film’’s stars will share their stories and answer your questions. You can help us make the movie by dreaming up a title and maybe even recording your own community garden story! Enjoy locally sourced appetizers, beer, and wine. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets include food and one drink, and all proceeds support Trustees Boston Community Gardens. Food, drinks and mingling start at 6 p.m.; the program begins at 6:30 p.m. at More Than Words Warehouse Bookstore, 242 East Berkeley St. $12 for Trustees members, $20 for nonmembers.

SOUTH END AUTHORS BOOK FEST

On Thursday, April 4, from 4-8 p.m., the South End Authors Book Festival committee will be holding its fourth annual event.

The event will be held at Tent City, 130 Dartmouth St., in the Harry Dow Community Room – across the street from the Back Bay Transit Station.

This event is held every year, so that local authors can present their writings to the General Public for sale. Through the years the itinerary has been pretty much the same, authors introducing themselves and their books to the attendees. Guests intermingling with each other discussing the books being presented. All enjoying good conversation centered around a bit of light refreshments and drink. Also, sometime during the evening, a short presentation by a guest speaker. All and all everyone, authors and guests always end up having a good time.

The Festival Committee would like, this year, to offer a special invitation to all the would be young adult/teenage writers in the community to come to the festival to discuss their writings, the authors writings, or just writing in general.