News The Theresa Show at the Harriet Tubman House by The Boston Sun Staff • February 15, 2019 • 0 Comments Etta and Johanna Rosen, Pat McSweeney (Boston Cultural Council) and Carol Shea during the Theresa Show opening at the United South End Settlements (USES) Harriet Tubman House on Friday, Feb. 8. The annual art exhibit honored the late Theresa-India Young (1950-2008) with a silent auction and reception to benefit the Theresa-India Young Ethnic Weaving Scholarship of Massachusetts College of Art and Design.