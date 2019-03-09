Police Briefs 03-07-2019

D-34 Police News

Outrageous cover charge

On Thursday, Feb. 28, at about 1:55 a.m., a victim was allegedly robbed inside Storyville nightclub at 90 Exeter St.

The victim said he was inside a bathroom stall when a male suspect approached him from behind and blocked the stall door before asking for the victim’s identification.

Believing the suspect was a bouncer, the victim complied, at which time the suspect stated: “There is going to be a problem if you don’t give me $200.”

Then victim replied that he only had $60 on his person, which he handed over to the suspect, who responded: “That’s not enough, and we’re going to an ATM.”

The suspect then walked the victim to an ATM located inside the establishment, where the victim withdrew $140 and handed it over to the suspect. The suspect then handed the victim his identification back and walked over to talk to security.

When the victim returned to his friend and told him what happened, his friend reported the incident to a member of the bar’s security staff, who said the suspect had been ejected from the bar.

Ghost ride

On Friday, March 1, at approximately 6:35 a.m., police responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering at 6 Durham St.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who said unknown person(s) came into the entryway of her home and removed the key to her 2019 Mercedes SUV from the wall. At this time, the victim heard the doorbell chime, but assumed it was only her husband returning home. Upon calling him, however, the victim confirmed her husband had not just entered their home. She then realized that the key FOB to her vehicle was missing, and that her vehicle was no longer where she parked it.

Using a tracking app, police were able to trace the vehicle to 261 Columbus St., where they located it with no suspects on the scene. The vehicle had all its door locked, and no items were reported missing from it, although the key FOB couldn’t be located anywhere in the vicinity.

The victim’s husband arrived on the scene, where he identified the vehicle and claimed it as theirs.

The victim told police she would park the car in the garage at her place of work until the car dealership could replace the stolen FOB.

Long-distance call

On Monday, March 4, at about 5:30 p.m., an officer responded to a radio call for a robbery at McDonalds at 540 Commonwealth Ave.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim, who said he and a friend were sitting inside the restaurant when an unknown male suspect walked over and sat beside them. At this time, the victim set his iPhone 8 down on the table beside him.

The victim said the suspect smelled and was making his friend and himself uncomfortable so they decided to sit at another table. The suspect then stood up, placed his hand on the adjacent table and walked away.

A few minutes later, the victim realized her phone was missing and concluded that the suspect stole just her phone.