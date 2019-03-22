Marlboro Market Employee Arrested for Allegedly Selling Pot

Less than a year after the longstanding business changed hands, an employee at the Marlboro Market located at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Marlboro Street has been cited for dispensing more than deli meats and sundry household items after she allegedly sold marijuana to an undercover police officer.

According to Boston Police, members of the District 4 Drug Control Unit conducted a “bust/buy” drug operation at the market at 45 Massachusetts Ave. on Monday, March 11, at about 1:45 p.m.

An officer was provided with $20 previously recorded by police as “buy money” at this time, which he used to purchase one pre-rolled marijuana cigarette from a female suspect working behind the counter.

When the officer asked the suspect for a “pre-roll,” the suspect hesitated momentarily before reaching for a black plastic bag from beneath the cash register area, removing a plastic vial containing one marijuana cigarette from it and handing the object to the officer. The suspect then took the buy money, which the officer observed her place inside the cash register drawer.

The officer exited the store and notified other members of District 4 that he had successfully completed the drug transaction.

Uniformed officers then entered the business and delivered a search warrant out of Boston Municipal Court before recovering the “buy” money from the cash register.

The suspect behind the counter will be summonsed to Boston Municipal Court to face charges of distribution of a Class D substance and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Representatives from the market weren’t immediately available for comment.

Established in 1939, the Marlboro Market was operated for 45 years by the Malone family until last spring when the business was sold to another kin of five brothers.