News Councilor Flynn’s St. Paddy’s Day Kick off at J.J. Foley’s by The Boston Sun Staff • March 22, 2019 • 0 Comments Éirinn go Brách: Twin sisters Aggie and Bridget Michel, Molly O’Toole, and Rose Harnan from the Woods School of Irish Dance in South Boston have a ball performing Irish step dancing at Councilor Ed Flynn’s St. Patrick’s Day Kick-Off at J.J. Foley’s Café in the South End on Thursday, March 14. Councilor Flynn had a great crowd of friends and colleagues join him to kick off the weekend of celebrating.