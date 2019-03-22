Taj Hotel Files Renovation Plans with BPDA; Public Meeting Set for Next Week

The Taj Hotel in the Back Bay is about to get a face lift. IREP Newbury Hotel, LLC, an affiliate of Highgate Hotels, find plans with the Boston Planning and Development Agency on March 11 to “fully renovate and revitalize the iconic Taj Boston Hotel, introducing a transformational new floor plan, redesigned guest rooms, stunning event spaces, signature dining experiences, and a reimagined entrance to the ‘front door’ of Boston’s famed Newbury Street,” according to a release from Highgate.

The current entrance on Arlington Street will be relocated to Newbury St, where “guests will be welcome by a landscaped terrace plaza, taking its cues from the lush Boston Public Garden,” the release states. In addition to improving the guest experience, the relocation of the entrance will also help to reduce traffic on Arlington Street and provide full accessibility.

The Bar at the Taj hotel will also be restored. “The hotel’s 16,000 square-feet of event space will be beautifully renovated and updated with modern functionality, providing Boston with an ideal setting for meetings and celebrations,” according to the release. The seasonal rooftop will also be converted into a year-round space.

New rooms will be added, and current ones will be updated. A new fitness center will also be added that overlooks Commonwealth Avenue. The hotel renovations are currently underway, with completion anticipated by early 2020, the release states.

The BPDA will be holding a public meeting on March 27 from 6:00 — 7:30 p.m. in the main dining room of the Taj Hotel, 15 Arlington St. where people can learn more about the proposal and ask questions/make comments.