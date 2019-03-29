Uncategorized South End Stringfest at More than Words Bookstore by The Boston Sun Staff • March 29, 2019 • 0 Comments Marielisa Alvarez, co-director of the Boston String Academy, contributes her strings with the orchestra during South End Stringfest on Saturday, March 23, at More Than Words Bookstore in the South End. The concert was part of the Celebrity Series of Boston, and it was the first time that the series visited the South End. The concert combined several string orchestras, including students from the Josiah Quincy School.