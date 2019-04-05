News ‘An Evening of History And Restoration’ by The Boston Sun Staff • April 5, 2019 • 0 Comments Tracy and Heather Campion, with Karen Firestone, during the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Party in the Park Committee presentation of ‘An Evening of History and Restoration’ to benefit the Justine Mee Liff Fund Luncheon. Members of the Committee took a special guided tour of the Ames Mansion in Back Bay from restoration architect Kahil Hamady. Hamady and his firm have been restoring the historic estate for the past seven years.