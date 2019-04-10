Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in Boston

BOSTON MARATHON 2019 TRAFFIC ADVISORY

The Boston Marathon and the Patriot’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019. The BAA 5K and the Invitational Mile will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect in the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Fenway-Kenmore, North End and Government Center. People coming into the City for the events are urged not to drive their personal vehicles. Information on Bluebike rentals may be found at http://bluebikes.com and information on the MBTA may be found at www.mbta.com. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around Boston.

Changes to the following traffic and parking plan may be made by the City of Boston’s Police and Transportation Departments for the purpose of advancing public safety and traffic management. It is important to read all posted signs and variable message boards carefully.

MONDAY, APRIL 15, BOSTON MARATHON

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, April 15, 2019.

3:30 AM Berkeley Street, between St. James Avenue and Newbury Street, and Boylston Street, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street will close

5 AM Charles Street and Boylston Street, adjacent to the Boston Common and Public Garden will close

6 AM Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street will close

8 AM Streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22 will close

8 AM Streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close

8:30 AM Streets in the Brighton area leading to the route will close

*Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 8 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 7PM.

3:30 AM – Berkley Street and Boylston Street

Berkeley Street, St James Avenue to Newbury Street

Boylston Street, Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

5 AM –Boston Common Area

Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street

6 AM – Back Bay

Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street

8 AM – Back Bay

Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street

Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East

St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street

Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue

Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street

8 AM – Kenmore Square

Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street

Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street

Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

8:30 AM – Brighton

Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)

Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line at Ayr Road

MONDAY, APRIL 15, PATRIOTS DAY PARADE

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

The parade will begin at 9:00 AM at City Hall Plaza. Participants will march from Court Street to Cambridge Street to Tremont Street, left to Bromfield Street, left to Washington Street, right to State Street, left to Congress Street, right to Hanover Street, ending at the Paul Revere Mall. Streets along the route will be closed to traffic as the parade proceeds. Hanover Street at the Paul Revere Mall will close at 7 AM.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13, BAA 5Kand INVITATIONAL MILE TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

On Saturday, April 13, streets along the routes of the B.A.A. 5K and the Invitational Mile will be closed to traffic.

· At 6 AM, traffic will be prohibited from Charles Street, between Boylston Street and Beacon Street. The 5K will begin at 8:00 AM on Charles Street near the Center Gate of the Public Garden and is expected to last about one hour with roads opening up as the tail vehicle passes. An estimated 10,000 runners will turn right onto Boylston Street, right onto Arlington Street, left onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound via the underpass at Massachusetts Avenue, left onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue inbound via the underpass at Massachusetts Avenue, right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, left onto Charles Street.

· The Invitational Mile will start following the 5K. Formation will be on Boylston Street prior to Dartmouth Street, and the route will be Boylston Street, left to Dartmouth Street, left to Newbury Street and left to Exeter Street. Boylston Street, from Hereford Street to Clarendon Street, will be closed; along with Newbury Street, from Clarendon Street to Fairfield Street; and Exeter Street, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street.

All streets are expected to be open by 3 PM.

PATRIOTS DAY WEEKEND PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking will be restricted on several streets in Boston on Monday, April 15. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow for related event and Marathon preparations to take place. These temporary parking restrictions are as follows.

No Stopping April 3 to April 18

Blagden Street (opposite side of Library), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street, heading east by Copley Square Mall, from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon St

Exeter Street (east side), Boylston Street to Blagden Street

No Stopping April 8-18

Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

No Stopping April 10-16

Exeter Street (west side), Alley 441 to Boylston Street

No Stopping Friday, Saturday & Monday

Beacon Street (Boston Common side), Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Dalton Street to Arlington Street, unless otherwise posted

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

Trinity Place (both sides), St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

No Stopping Saturday to Monday

Cambridge Street (both sides), Court Street to Sudbury

Saint James Avenue (both sides), Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street (south side, even side), Arlington Street to Hadassah Way

No Stopping Saturday & Monday

Boylston Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Charles Street, unless otherwise posted

Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue (both sides), Berkeley Street to Dartmouth Street

Stuart Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

No Stopping Sunday & Monday

Clarendon Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Public Alley 436

Berkeley Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Newbury Street (both sides, Berkeley Street west to # 69 Newbury Street

No Stopping Saturday 12:01AM through 3PM

Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

“No Stopping Monday”

Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Arlington Street (odd side), Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

Beacon Street, Brighton (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue unless otherwise posted

Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue unless otherwise posted

Cleveland Circle (both sides – Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Commonwealth Avenue (south, inbound side), Beacon Street at Kenmore Square to 80’ east of Hereford Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue, Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hanover Street (both sides), Congress Street to Commercial Street

Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Nassau Street (both sides), from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street

Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Washington Street (both sides), from Oak Street to Nassau Street, and (even side), Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

No Stopping Friday – Monday

Boylston Street (both sides), Fairfield Street to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

No Stopping Monday Buses Only 5AM to 5PM

Beacon Street (Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street

Beacon Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line

Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Bromfield Street (both sides), Tremont Street to Washington Street

Cambridge Street (both sides), Somerset Street to Bromfield Street

Congress Street (Faneuil Hall side), State Street to Hanover Street

Commonwealth Avenue , (outbound) Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street

Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Huntington Avenue (odd side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

State Street (both sides), Congress Street to Washington Street

Tremont Street (both sides), Cambridge Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides), Bromfield Street to State Street