South End, Back Bay Rake in Capital Projects in Latest Four-Year Plan

From new play equipment at the Clarendon Street Playground in the Back Bay to design work for a new fire station in the South End, the downtown neighborhoods raked in several new projects within the 2020-2024 Capital Budget, which was released Wednesday.

The Capital Budget includes projects on a four-year schedule to be designed and completed, and it piggybacks on previous capital plans, though this year the South End, Fenway and Back Bay had several new projects added to the queue.

Mayor Martin Walsh is scheduled to unveil the plan in a ceremony on Tuesday, April 23, in Charlestown.

Meanwhile, several new projects were scheduled for the area, including two new fire station projects in the area, and one that is about to begin construction.

In the South End, Engine 3 on Harrison Avenue has been put on the docket for a $3 million facility program study and design services, with the intent to construct a new station. The same was true for Engine 37 on Huntington Avenue, which got $3 million for a study and design. In the Back Bay, the Engine 33/Ladder 15 Station on Boylston Street is ready to be scheduled for $800,000 in renovations and repairs. That will include exterior improvements, interior upgrades, and window/door replacements.

In the South End, a new project in the queue lands in the Mass/Cass area where the Miranda Creamer/South End Fitness Center building is scheduled for $5.1 million in improvements to the roof, windows, masonry, electrical and HVAC systems.

A major upgrade to the frequently-forgotten Plympton Street Courts will see $8.76 million spent in the next four years to rehabilitate the tennis, basketball and street hockey courts there next to the D-4 Police Station.

In the Back Bay, a major coup is the securing of $1.53 million for a new project that will upgrade the play equipment in the Clarendon Street Playground. Also, in Copley Square, a $500,000 re-design of the park area will look to accommodate large events and improve stormwater drainage.

Snowden International High School in the Back Bay will see $2 million for a new roof.

The South End Library was successful this time around in getting its $500,000 program study placed in the Capital Budget, and only now needs to be scheduled.

A new project included for the Fenway is the Fire Alarm Roof and Antenna project, which is in the Fens. The project includes $1.55 million for repointing masonry, replacing the roof/skylight and relocating antennae.

Other projects carried over from previous plans include:

•Woods-Mullen Shelter, $4 million, South End. This project replaces the elevator, relocates the entryway and renovates the bathrooms.

•D-4 Police Station roof replacement, $2.5 million.

•Peters Park Construction, Phase 2, South End. A $370,000 expenditure for the pathways and passive areas.

•Fire Alarm improvements for the Josiah Quincy Adams School in Bay Village.

•The South End’s Titus Sparrow Park is waiting for scheduling to complete the $1.98 million renovation of the playground, tennis courts and basketball courts.

•The $12.6 million rehabilitation of the Dalton Street Bridge is now in design but will likely move to construction soon.