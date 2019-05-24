Josiah Quincy Upper School to Move from Bay Village

The Boston Public Schools announced sweeping changes to the City’s school configurations on Tuesday, and one of those changes included moving the Josiah Quincy Upper School off of Arlington Street in Bay Village.

Interim Supt. Laura Perille announced sweeping changes on Tuesday to the City’s schools, and one of those announcements was the purchase of property in Chinatown to re-locate the school.

The School is currently housed in the Abraham Lincoln building on the corner of Marginal and Arlington streets.

Perille announced that the City is in the process of purchasing a property in Chinatown at 249 Harrison Ave. from the Boston Chinese Evangelical Church (BCEC). The purchase price has been identified as $9.5 million.

“We were able to find property in Chinatown, and as many might know, that is not an easy thing to do,” she said.

The move will put the school much closer to the Josiah Quincy Lower School, making a smooth transition for parents who wish to have their students attend the Josiah Quincy from K-12.

Perille said it would trigger the construction planning for the Quincy on the new site.

“We’re thrilled to announce the City also acquired property for the construction of a new Josiah Quincy Upper School in Chinatown at 249 Harrison Ave.,” she said. “This has been a long-awaited, and very challenging search to acquire property. We are thrilled the Josiah Quincy, which was approved by the (state) a number of years ago and has been waiting for property, has been able to find that piece of property.”

She said occupying any new building would be some way down the road, so there isn’t yet any plan for what might occur at the Lincoln building in Bay Village.

“All of the buildings that come offline, we’ll assess for swing space – whether it can solve a problem at another school,” she said. “We haven’t identified the plans for that (building) because it’s a lengthy timeline of the swaps and transitions. They’ll be in that school building for a while longer.” More discussion and meetings on the construction of the school are expected in the coming months.