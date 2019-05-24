News Briefs

Davis Companies Look at June Groundbreaking

Demolition has begun on the Davis Companies project at the corner of Herald and Shawmut in the New York Streets area. The large residential project will be fully under construction this summer. Officials said to look for an official groundbreaking in mid-June.

BCA Garden to Get Revamp

Boston Center for the Arts (BCA) Director Greg Ruffer said he and Banyan owner Rebecca Roth Gullo are working on a revamp of the BCA garden, which hosts open space, plantings and an outdoor seating area for the restaurant.

“The garden has had its ups and downs and this year we’re working with a landscape architect that will ramp up and re-think the garden,” he said. “That will be phase one of a new reconfiguration of our garden on the plaza.”

Body Found in Muddy River

State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office responded to the area of Charles Gate East and Commonwealth Avenue where an unresponsive male in his 30s was located in the Muddy River at approximately 6 a.m. The individual was pronounced deceased at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but a preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play.

Motor Mart Garage Public Meeting

The Boston Planning and Development Agency is holding a public meeting on May 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Revere Hotel regarding the Motor Mart Garage project at 201 Stuart St.

Urban Garden Contest

Mayor Martin Walsh this week announced the Boston is seeking proposals for creative installations and events at three community gardens as part of the Community Grown program, a three year-partnership between the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, The Trustees, and TD Bank. Now in its second year, the program is seeking ideas for innovative design installations at the Joe Ciampa Community Garden in East Boston, the Berkeley Community Garden in the South End, and the Fenway Victory Gardens that support the gardens’ role in strengthening social connections and creating welcoming spaces. Applicants are encouraged to submit their

proposals by 9 a.m. on May 20.

“Community gardens bring families, friends and communities together, creating stronger connections in neighborhoods throughout our city,” said Walsh. “Through this partnership, Boston’s green spaces will continue to welcome visitors and provide a free, welcoming space to all across Boston.”

Red Sox Home Games

The Red Sox kicked off the home season this month. Other upcoming home games include:

5/27 vs. Cleveland Indians at 4:05pm

5/28 vs. Cleveland Indians at 7:10pm

5/29 vs. Cleveland Indians at 7:10pm

Back Bay Happenings

•SAVE THE DATE: A NABB Homelessness Forum will take place on June 17 at 6 p.m. The discussion will focus on homelessness and how it affects the Back Bay and many neighborhoods in the city.

South End Dates

•The South End Forum cancelled its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 7, but will be back in action on June 4. The agenda will include a discussion by New Boston Ventures for the USES redevelopment; as well as a discussion for the proposed Concord Square development.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will meet on May 21 in Project Place, 6:30 p.m. On the docket is State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz with a legislative update. There will also be an update from the Davis Companies on their construction schedule for Shawmut Avenue.

•The Blackstone/Franklin Square Neighborhood Association will have its next General Meeting on Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in the D-4 Police Station. State Rep. Jon Santiago will be joining neighbors for the meeting to hear concerns and feedback. The annual elections will also take place at the meeting. Those interested in running for a seat on the board have until May 7 to do so.

•The next Pilot Block Neighborhood Association meeting will be May 21, 6:30-8 p.m. at Whaling in Oklahoma on Tremont Street. The agenda will include elections.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will meet on Tuesday, May 28, in Boston Medical Center’s Menino Pavilion at 7 p.m. New location, look for the signs through the surgical suite. Also WSANA will be holding elections on May 28 for the executive board. Anyone interested can send an email to the nominating committee, Peter Sanborn, [email protected], and Sahar Zaheer, [email protected]

•Step Up to the Plate for South End Baseball. On Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., step up to the plate and support the best free youth baseball program in the city and the Hugh Chambers/Paul Rinkulis Scholarship. Join them at Stella for a fun evening with delicious food, a cash bar, and both live and silent auctions. Tickets are $50.

•The 2019 Ink Block Underground Mural Project by Street Theory will take place in Underground at Ink Block on June 24-29.

From June 24 – June 29, 2019, The Underground Mural Project will gather and celebrate creative do-ers, local-national-internationally renowned street artists, and local tastemakers through a week of arts programming, education, one-of-a-kind activations and a block party that celebrates a blossoming City of arts and culture. The Underground Mural Project in curated by Street Theory in partnership with National Development.

Fenway Times

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.