Removal of Rows of Bleachers Proposed at Fenway to Install Deck

Big changes could soon come to Fenway Park. The historic ballpark is proposing to remove six rows of bleacher seats to accommodate a new deck, as well as the relocation of some signage. The proposed work is set to be heard by the Boston Landmarks Commission next Wednesday, May 28, at their monthly hearing at City Hall.

A rendering of the proposed deck and concession area for Fenway Park that would replace six rows of bleachers in the Historic Ballpark.

The area where the bleachers would be removed will feature new concession stands, restrooms, and “other elements designed to enhance the fan experience in the bleachers,” according to the Letter of Intent filed with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) by the Fenway Sports Group on Dec. 18, 2018. The rendering also shows tables and chairs behind the bleacher seats.

This change is part of several other changes that the Fenway Sports Group is calling “The Fenway Park Improvements,” which were presented as part of the proposal for the Fenway Theater at several community meetings hosted by both the Red Sox and the BPDA.

The public is invited to make comments on this proposal at the Boston Landmarks Commission hearing on May 28 at 4:30 p.m. in Room 900 at City Hall.