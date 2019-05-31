News Briefs

Red Sox Home Games

The Red Sox kicked off the home season this month. Other upcoming home games include:

6/7 vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10pm

6/8 vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05pm

6/8 vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 6:10pm

6/9 vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 1:05pm

6/10 vs. Texas Rangers at 7:10pm

6/11 vs. TExas Rangers at 7:10pm

Back Bay Happenings

•SAVE THE DATE: A NABB Homelessness Forum will take place on June 17 at 6 p.m. The discussion will focus on homelessness and how it affects the Back Bay and many neighborhoods in the city.

South End Dates

•The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a community con-versation with the at-large candidate for Boston City Council on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, 41 Berkeley St. The forum will be moderated by Michael Jonas, of Commonwealth Magazine. Doors open at 6 p.m.

•What is dubbed the “real” party for the South End Community Health Center’s 50th anniversary by organizers will be held at St. Stephen’s Church on Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m. The “real” party is being organized by the original founders of the health center, such as Dr. Gerald Hass and others like Divina Masso. The party, they said, will be a great way to remember history and thank all of those that have made it such a success.

It is also being sponsored by the Greater Boston Young Democrats, the Ward 4 Democratic Committee and the Ward 5 Democratic Committee.

•The South End Forum cancelled its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 7, but will be back in action on June 4. The agenda will include a discussion by New Boston Ventures for the USES redevelopment; as well as a discussion for the proposed Concord Square development.

•Step Up to the Plate for South End Baseball. On Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., step up to the plate and support the best free youth baseball program in the city and the Hugh Chambers/Paul Rinkulis Scholarship. Join them at Stella for a fun evening with delicious food, a cash bar, and both live and silent auctions. Tickets are $50.

•The 2019 Ink Block Underground Mural Project by Street Theory will take place in Underground at Ink Block on June 24-29.

From June 24th – June 29th 2019, The Underground Mural Project will gather and celebrate creative do-ers, local-national-internationally renowned street artists, and local tastemakers through a week of arts programming, education, one-of-a-kind ac-tivations and a block party that celebrates a blossoming City of arts and culture. The Underground Mural Project in curated by Street Theory in partnership with National Development.

•Ellis Evening 2019 will take place on Sunday, June 23, from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Revolution Hotel, 40 Berkeley St. Come celebrate the neighborhood at the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association’s annual fundraiser.

Fenway Times

•The Peterborough Senior Center holds bingo at 12:30 p.m. and a Tech Café at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Come play bingo and meet new people, or can get help with your phone or tablet/computer.

• Red Sox Neighborhood Meeting at Fenway Park on Tuesday, June 4 at the Champions Club. Please enter the Champions Club via the door located on Ips-wich St. near Gate B. We will have security located outside checking in at-tendees. As with our previous meetings over the years, we will provide up-dates on our events and operations, and offer you the chance to ask ques-tions and provide any feedback and suggestions that you have. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the meeting running from 6:30-7:30pm/ The meeting is open to all, and food and beverages will be served. If you plan to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Claire [email protected]

• The BPDA is holding a public meeting on June 4 from 6 – 8 p.m. in Room 312 of the Boston University Questrom School of Business regarding the Bos-ton University Data Science Center. Boston University proposes to construct the Data Sciences Center at 665 Commonwealth Avenue. As described in the Draft Project Impact Report, the Project will be approximately 305,000 square feet, with a height of 19 stories (305 feet).The project will allow the consoli-dation of the Departments of Computer Science and Mathematics and Statis-tics and the Rafik B. Hariri Institute for Computing and Computational Science and Engineering in one building at the heart of Boston University’s Charles River Campus. The Project is also described in the Fifth Amendment to the Boston University Charles River Campus 2013-2023 Institutional Master Plan.