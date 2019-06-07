Boston Cabbie Killed After Daytime Shooting in Back Bay

A 34-year-old Pawtucket, R.I., man was arraigned yesterday in Boston Municipal Court in connection with Tuesday’s shooting outside the front entry of the Colonnade Hotel in the Back Bay that resulted in the death of a cab driver.

Phillip Foy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of murder, armed carjacking and firearm offenses, and is being held without bail. He was held without bail in the June 4 murder of 60-year-old cab driver Luckinson Oruma. ADA John Verner of District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ Homicide Unit and defense attorney John Hayes were before Judge Richard Sinnott. The next court date was set for July 9.

According to Boston Police, an officer responded to a radio call in the area of 120 Huntington Ave. for a person shot June 4 at about 10:58 a.m. Police located the victim with life-threatening injuries, whom was identified as Luckinson Oruma, a 60-year-old Independent Taxi Association Owner, a husband and father of five. Oruma was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Foy shot Oruma five times after refusing him a ride to Mansfield. Foy then allegedly drove Oruma’s cab about one block, where he discarded the gun and his shoes. He then sat at a table until the police arrived and arrested him there, the Globe reported.