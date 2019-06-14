At-Large City Council Candidate Forum to Be Held on June 18

A candidate forum for the At-Large City Council race, hosted by The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee, the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee, the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association, Castle Square Tenants Association, the Asian Pacific Islanders Civic Action Network, Greater Boston Young Democrats, Mass VOTE and The Boston Sun, will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30pm at the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (41 Berkeley St.). Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The forum will be moderated by Michael Jonas, Executive Editor of CommonWealth magazine. Stacy Koeppel, Executive Director of the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association, said that all candidates have been invited, and at press time, 12 have confirmed their attendance, including incumbent City Councilors Michael Flaherty and Michelle Wu as well as challengers Michel Denis, Priscilla Flint-Banks, David Halbert, Marty Keogh, William King, Herb Lozano, Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, Jeff Ross, and Alejandra St. Guillen.

The format of the forum “will be a moderated discussion about issues from housing to transit to other major issues facing the city,” Koeppel said.

Thought the event is free, those interested in attending should reserve a ticket at bitly.com/BostonALForum. Any questions should be directed to [email protected]