Outdoor Summer Activities

Concert Series

Wsana Concert Series

The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association will host the first of its summer concert series on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. with Penni Layne and the Wonder Boys featuring a five-piece band playing jazz and Latin and originals. Other concerts will be held July 18 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Titus Sparrow Concert Series

The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park have a fabulous lineup of concerts throughout the summer on Wednesday evenings and Tuesday mornings (for children). The Wednesday concerts are at 6:30 p.m. and include:

•June 26, The Fatal Flaw

•July 3, Amy Kucharik and Friends with Benefits

•July 10, Legends of Summer

•July 17, Beantown Swing Orchestra

•July 24, Dub Apocalypse

•July 31, Booty Vortex

•Aug. 7, Slim Jim and the Mad Cows

•Aug. 14, Pan Neubean Steel

•Aug. 21 (6:15 p.m.), Eva Davenport

•Aug. 28 (6 p.m.), Pete Kilpatrick Band.

Children’s Concerts, Tuesdays, 10 a.m:

•June 25, Vanessa Trien

•July 9, Little Groove

•July 16, Karen K and the Jitterbugs

•July 23, Songful Artists-Harry

•July 30, Kira Helper

•Aug. 6, Wayne Potash

•Aug. 13, Matt Heaton

• Free Summer Concert Series returns to Prudential Center: Summer Tunes with the Berklee College of Music

• Enjoy summer evening concerts featuring talented musicians from Berklee College of Music at Prudential Center’s South Garden. Showcasing a variety of musical styles including jazz, pop, Americana, and singer/songwriter performances, Summer Tunes will take place on the below Thursdays from 5pm – 8pm, with rain dates in August.

The 2019 schedule is as follows.

June 27: Jackson Lundy

July 18: Lick Neon

July 25: Vivi

Movie Nights

Sunset Cinema at the Museum of Fine Arts

With the return of summer comes the next wave of Sunset Cinema! Our free outdoor film series features a varied lineup of recent hits, perfect for viewing under the stars. On July 11 at 7:00pm usher in the Boston French Film Festival with the madcap comedy The Trouble with You, nominated for nine César awards.

Other films include:

August 15 at 6.:30—2001: A Space Oddyssey

September 12 at 6:00—Us

All screenings take place on the Huntington Avenue Lawn, and are preceded by art making and lawn games starting 90 minutes before the film begins. No ticket is required. Bring a blanket or low chair (maximum 3 feet high), a picnic supper, and nonalcoholic beverages to enjoy during the film. Beer, wine, and snacks are available for purchase.

Prudential Center Announces Free Family Film Festival Line-Up

With free, family-friendly movies shown under the stars, the Prudential Center Family Film Festival is a great summer night out. Entertainment, children’s activities and giveaways will start at 6 p.m.. All movies will start every Saturday at sundown. Rain dates will be held the following Tuesday.

2019 Movie Schedule

July 6: Lego Movie 2

July 13: Mary Poppins Returns

July 20: Incredibles 2

July 27: Ralph Breaks the Internet

August 3: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

August 10: Smallfoot

August 17: Alice in Wonderland (1951)

August 24: Hotel Transylvania 3

August 31: Dumbo (2019)

Come in early and grab dinner or snacks to enjoy during the movie! Picnic blankets and beach chairs are welcome. Spend just $10 and receive discounted parking in the Prudential Center Garage (restrictions apply).

Closed captioning will be provided for all movies.

• Friday – June 21: Friends of Union Park (FUP) Movie in the Park Fundraiser

Park opens at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at sundown. We will be screening the 2005 iconic Boston movie Fever Pitch. Download the official event poster here. We are asking that people consider donating $5 towards the upkeep of the Park at the door. You can also donate to FUP through this link. Keep up with the event updates can on the UPNA’s Facebook page. If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please email [email protected] Sponsored by Hingham Savings Bank, the Aquitaine Group (Aquitaine, Gaslight, Metropolis, Cinquecento), Ameriprise Financial, and AC Marriott.