— Outdoor Summer Activities

Concert Series

Titus Sparrow Concert Series

The Friends of Titus Sparrow Park have a fabulous lineup of concerts throughout the summer on Wednesday evenings and Tuesday mornings (for children). The Wednesday concerts are at 6:30 p.m. and include:

•July 17, Beantown Swing Orchestra

•July 24, Dub Apocalypse

•July 31, Booty Vortex

•Aug. 7, Slim Jim and the Mad Cows

•Aug. 14, Pan Neubean Steel

•Aug. 21 (6:15 p.m.), Eva Davenport

•Aug. 28 (6 p.m.), Pete Kilpatrick Band.

Children’s Concerts, Tuesdays, 10 a.m:

•July 16, Karen K and the Jitterbugs

•July 23, Songful Artists-Harry

•July 30, Kira Helper

•Aug. 6, Wayne Potash

•Aug. 13, Matt Heaton

• Free Summer Concert Series returns to Prudential Center: Summer Tunes with the Berklee College of Music

• Enjoy summer evening concerts featuring talented musicians from Berklee College of Music at Prudential Center’s South Garden. Showcasing a variety of musical styles including jazz, pop, Americana, and singer/songwriter performances, Summer Tunes will take place on the below Thursdays from 5pm – 8pm, with rain dates in August.

The 2019 schedule is as follows.

July 18: Lick Neon

July 25: Vivi

Sunset Concerts at Symphony Park

Sunset Concerts at Symphony Park feature Berklee musicians in one of Boston’s most charming outdoor spaces, located between Berklee College of Music and Symphony Hall. Concerts will be held, weather permitting, on Tuesdays from July 9 through July 30, starting at 5:30 p.m. This series is brought to you by Berklee College of Music, the Friends of Symphony Park, the Fenway Civic Association, and Boston Parks and Recreation.

•Tuesday, July 16, Dreion – Dreion is a vocalist, songwriter, and performing artist from Omaha, Nebraska. As a student at Berklee College of Music, majoring in songwriting with a minor in Africana studies, he balances his academic and performing life with being a husband and a father.

•Tuesday, July 23, Sarah Messias – Sarah Messias, a harmonica player and singer from Brazil, is influenced by blues and rock.

•Tuesday, July 30, Natalie Castro – Natalie Castro is a 19-year-old Canadian singer and Berklee College of Music student who began singing at age 4 and hasn’t stopped. Training with vocal coaches such as Paula Griffith, Castro wins over audiences with charisma and humility.

Tito Puente Concert Series

Taking place Thursdays in July and August at 7 p.m. in outdoor locations across Boston (mostly in the South End though), the six-concert Tito Puente Latin Music Series—coproduced by Berklee, City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and IBA Boston—presents a soundscape of live Latin music with a strong salsa influence in parks around the city. Performers include Berklee faculty, students, alumni, and world-renowned artists.

•Thursday, July 11, The Mambo Rican [email protected] O’Day Park, South End – The Mambo Rican Group performs music by Tito Puente, La Lupe, Machito, and other notable mambo artists. The band is composed of current and future Latin all-stars, and is directed by Lolivone de la Rosa.

•Thursday, July 18, Gilenny Gi with Eric [email protected] O’Day Park, South End – Gilenny Gi is a veteran Dominican singer and great interpreter of bachata and merengue. She will play with percussionist and band leader Eric Germàn, who has performed with Cheo Feliciano, Andy Montañez, and Ismael Miranda, among others.

•Thursday, July 25, Alex Avear and Mango [email protected] Mozart Park, JP – Alex Alvear and Mango Blue blend an exciting mixture of musical styles to create a refreshing Afro-Latin and world music sound, featuring songs of celebration and social conscience.

•Thursday, Aug. 1, [email protected] O’Day Park, South End – 3nity, the first all-female Latin band in Boston, Massachusetts, performs music shaped by three cultures: Latin, American, and African.

•Thursday, Aug. 8, [email protected] Mission Hill Playground, 1545 Tremont St. – Colombian artist Alea is a progressive and pioneering artist whose music arrests you with authenticity and honesty. Alongside brilliant performers such as Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza, Franco Pinna, and Juan Ruiz, she delivers a high-energy performance that traces the musical heritage of many Latin American countries.

•Thursday, Aug. 15, En Tall featuring Sheila del [email protected] LoPresti Park (33 Sumner St., East Boston) – With a different sonority and an unusual format, En Talla displays influences from Latin jazz, Afro-Cuban, and traditional Cuban music.

City of Boston Neighborhood Concert Series

•Wednesday, July 24, 6:30 p.m. @ Ramler Park, 130 Peterborough St., Fenway – Swingin’ in the Fens Featuring Marianne Solivan.

•Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m. @Blackstone Square, South End – Soul City Band.

•Friday, July 26, 7 p.m. @Clifford Park, Newmarket – Magnum Sound.

•Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m. @Highland Park, Fort Hill Roxbury – Jazz at the Fort featuring The Fred Woodard Collective.

City of Boston Fitness Series (through Sept. 2.)

•Salsa Dancing (SITP) in Blackstone Square (South End), every Monday, 6 p.m. A free and popular outdoor summer series for all ages, backgrounds and abilities, SITP is an innovative community engagement project in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) Blackstone Community Center that transforms public space for public benefit through music, dance and education. A public health initiative, featuring movement as a key to wellness, it draws hundreds of people from all walks of life.

•Chair Yoga at Symphony Park (Fenway), every Tuesday, 10 a.m.

•Cardio Dance at McLaughlin Playground (Mission Hill), every Tuesday, 6 p.m.

•QiGong in Eliot Norton Park (Bay Village), every Wednesday, 10 a.m.

•Tai Chi (through July 26) in Symphony Park (Fenway), every Thursday, 10 a.m.

•Yoga on Boston Common, every Thursday, 6 p.m.

Movie Nights

Sunset Cinema at the Museum of Fine Arts

With the return of summer comes the next wave of Sunset Cinema! Our free outdoor film series features a varied lineup of recent hits, perfect for viewing under the stars. On July 11 at 7 p.m. usher in the Boston French Film Festival with the madcap comedy The Trouble with You, nominated for nine César awards.

Other films include:

Aug. 15 at 6.:30—2001: A Space Oddyssey

Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.—Us

All screenings take place on the Huntington Avenue Lawn, and are preceded by art making and lawn games starting 90 minutes before the film begins. No ticket is required. Bring a blanket or low chair (maximum 3 feet high), a picnic supper, and nonalcoholic beverages to enjoy during the film. Beer, wine, and snacks are available for purchase.

Prudential Center Announces Free Family Film Festival Line-Up

With free, family-friendly movies shown under the stars, the Prudential Center Family Film Festival is a great summer night out. Entertainment, children’s activities and giveaways will start at 6 p.m.. All movies will start every Saturday at sundown. Rain dates will be held the following Tuesday.

2019 Movie Schedule

July 13: Mary Poppins Returns

July 20: Incredibles 2

July 27: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug. 3: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 10: Smallfoot

Aug. 17: Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Aug. 24: Hotel Transylvania 3

Aug. 31: Dumbo (2019)

Come in early and grab dinner or snacks to enjoy during the movie! Picnic blankets and beach chairs are welcome. Spend just $10 and receive discounted parking in the Prudential Center Garage (restrictions apply).

Closed captioning will be provided for all movies.