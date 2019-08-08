Two Sheriff’s Deputies Attacked At Mass/Cass in the Same Day : District Attorney Rollins Says She Will Prosecute Those Responsible

Two Sheriff’s Department deputies – who worked as corrections officers at the House of Corrections – were assaulted, one violently, in the Mass/Cass area last Thursday, Aug. 1, and it has unleashed a series of ‘Clean Sweeps’ by the Boston Police in the area, with numerous arrests (some for very serious offenses) in an effort that is expected to continue through the summer.

On Aug. 1, it was the first time two assaults on officers were logged in one day, and for many it was another indicator of just how out of control the situation has become this summer in the Newmarket, Mass/Cass and Worcester Square area in regard to people living on the street.

Boston Police had made one arrest in the most egregious case, which unfolded around 7:56 a.m. on Aug. 1 outside the Southampton Shelter – with the officer allegedly being beaten by multiple men with a metal pipe.

Witnesses and the victim told Boston Police the officer was on his way to work at the House of Corrections when an unknown male yelled at him. The officer said he rolled down the window to find out what the trouble was – if someone might need help.

At that point, the man allegedly punched the officer in the face suddenly. He got out of his vehicle as the struggle ensued, and that’s when about five other men joined in and started beating him with a metal pipe. They stole his cell phone, watch and glasses, and tried to make a getaway by stealing his car. However, they didn’t get very far with it.

The officer was rushed to the hospital, but was released later the same day after being treated for his injuries.

Torre Jenkins, 45, of Boston. Jenkins was arraigned on charges of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. Additionally, Jenkins was discovered to have four active warrants: Roxbury District Court warrant for Distribution of Class A Drugs, Roxbury District Court for Distribution of Class B Drugs, Possession of Class B Drugs, Boston Municipal Court for Assault and Battery on a Public Employee, Disturbing a Correctional Institution, and Disorderly Conduct, and Roxbury District Court for Distribution of Class A.

In the hours after the attack, BPD investigators were able to ascertain and establish the identity of another of the suspects seen attacking the victim. On Friday, Aug. 2, officers arrested Sean Stuart, 51, of Boston and charged him with Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Shod Foot).

Later in the day, on Aug. 1, the Sherriff’s Department reported that an emotionally disturbed man attempted to assault three Corrections Officer who were in uniform.

“An emotionally disturbed individual approached three officers and attempted to strike one of the officers,” read the statement from the Department. “Officers subdued the individual and held him for the Boston Police Department and Boston EMS who took him to the hospital to be evaluated. This was the second incident in the area today in which individuals acted to injure Department officers.”

Rollins said she was glad to hear the officer attacked was recovering from his injuries, and that she would be holding those who committed the crimes accountable.

“I have spoken personally with Sheriff Tompkins and Commissioner Gross to express my commitment to holding the individuals who engaged in the attack accountable for their actions,” she said on Aug. 1. “At this time, the investigation remains highly active and one individual is already in custody.”

The next day, under what many said was the direction of Mayor Martin Walsh, the Boston Police began an effort to arrest those in the Mass/Cass and Newmarket areas with outstanding warrant.

Some of those were very serious offenses, one being for attempted murder, and the effort seems to be centered on combating those dealing drugs to folks at the social services and rehabilitation clinics.

The Clean Sweep resulted in 34 arrests over a two-day period.

Officers arrested the following individuals:

•Robert Sullivan, 36, of Foxborough – active default warrant for Possession of Class A Drugs, Resisting Arrest, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

•Ronald Leclair, 38, of West Roxbury – active default warrant for Distribution of Class A Drugs, active default warrant for Shoplifting, and Assault and Battery. Leclair is also charged with Possession of Class B Drugs.

•Rashad Blount, 32, of Trenton, N.J. – active default warrant fir Trespassing, Disorderly Conduct, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Shoplifting, active default warrant for Possession of Class A Drugs, Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest, and active default warrant for Breaking and Entering of a Building and Receiving Stolen Property.

•Andre Walker, 60, of Mattapan – charged with Distribution of Class A Drugs, Distribution of Class B Drugs, Distribution of Class B Drugs Subsequent Offense.

•Daniel Rossetti, 27, of Medford – active default warrant for Assault and Battery, active default warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Drugs, Possession of Class C Drugs, Marked Lane Violation, active default warrant for Armed Assault to Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building, and Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon.

•Jamal Smith, 31, of Roxbury – active default warrant for Possession with intent to Distribute Class D Drugs. Smith is also charged with Distribution of Class A Drugs, Distribution of Class B Drugs, and Distribution of Class B Drugs Subsequent Offense.

•Michael Clancy, 35, of Plymouth – charged with Possession of Class A Drugs and Possession of Class B Drugs.

•William Dewolfe, 44, of South Boston – charged with Possession of Class A Drugs.

•Amanda Torres, 30, of New Bedford – charged with Trafficking Class A Drugs, Possession with intent to Distribute Class B Drugs, and Possession with intent to Distribute Class B Drugs Subsequent Offense.

•Jeffrey Andrews, 34, of Norton – active default warrant for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, active default warrant for Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, and active straight warrant for Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member Subsequent Offense.

•Sydney Currier, 31, of Manchester, N.H. – active straight warrant for Trespassing.

Taff Bishop, 32, of Bronx, N.Y. – active straight warrant for Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing, active default warrant for Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, active default warrant for Assault and Battery and Disorderly Conduct, and active straight warrant for Possession of Class B Drugs.

•Nicole Martin, 25, of East Boston – active default warrant for Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of Class A Drugs, and Receiving Stolen Property, active straight warrant for Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle, and active default warrant for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Class B Drugs, Possession of Class C Drugs, and Operating Under the Influence of Drugs.

•Devin Newbery, 27, of Pittsfield – active straight warrant for Receiving Stolen Credit Card, Credit Card Fraud, Conspiracy, Possession of Class B Drugs, and Uttering.

•Terry Byner, 57, of Dorchester – active straight warrant for Assault and Battery and active straight warrant for Possession of Class A Drugs. Byner is also charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Class A Drugs.

•Ronald Rodgers, 56, of Jamaica Plain – Distribution of Class B Drugs.

•Saschalee Rodriguez, 28, of Roslindale, is charged with Distribution of Class A and B Drugs

•Shyronn Johnson, 28, of Somerville, Warrant – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

•Angel Torres, 46, of Lynn, Warrant – Larceny from the Person (Pick Pocket)

•Luis Blanks, 28, of South Hadley, Warrant – Assault and Battery

•Ivory Banks, 47, of Attleboro, Warrant – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

•Jacob Pico, 28, of Chelsea, Warrant – Larceny Over $250

•Michael Golding, 34, of Dorchester, Warrant – Breaking and Entering and Providing a False Name

•Jose Vega-Valentin, 37, of Somerville, Warrant – Possession of Class B Drugs

•Damien Reddick, 34, of Randolph, Warrant – Witness Intimidation

•Johnny Stirling, 22, of Dedham, is charged with Possession of Class B Drugs and Warrant – Larceny, Assault and Battery

•Jesse Leger, 38, of Springfield, Warrant – Possession of Class A, B and E Drugs

•Raul Cintron, 46, Roxbury, Warrant – Possession of a Class B Drugs

•Carlos Nadal, 39, of Fitchburg, is charged with Possession of a Class B Drugs

•Luis Garcia, 35, of New Bedford, is charged with Possession of a Class B Drugs

•Christopher Alves, 36, of Leicester, Warrant – Larceny Over $250

•Pavel Retituyo, 31, of Roxbury, Warrant – Larceny

•Joanna Rene, 32, of Dorchester, Warrant – Unarmed Robbery, Assault and Battery and Possession of Class B Drugs

•Marshall Burton, 36, of Roxbury, is charged with Assault and Battery and Dangerous Weapon Unlawfully Carried

The community was expected to meet with the Boston Police and Special Mayoral Assistant Buddy Christopher on Weds. evening at the South End Library regarding the Clean Sweep and accompanying plans. A large crowd was expected, and some controversy as well. It came beyond Sun deadlines.