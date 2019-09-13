Stanhope Hotel Project Filed With City of Boston for 300-Keys

A Boston and New York developer announced Wednesday that they have filed a Letter of Intent with the City to develop a 300-key hotel project on Stanhope Street directly across from Freida Garcia Park and the Mass. Pike.

HN Gorin, Inc., announced they have formed a joint venture with Masterworks Development Co., LLC, to develop the 300-key hotel on Stanhope Street in the Back Bay. The venture filed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to begin the formal approvals process Wednesday morning.

“We look forward to working with the City and the community to create a boutique hotel in one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods,” said Roz Gorin, HN Gorin, Inc. “The Stanhope site is an ideal location for a boutique hotel given its urban setting and proximity to the Back Bay train station, as well as shopping and restaurants, and amenities, which any traveler looks for in a downtown hotel.”

Roz Gorin is the third generation to lead the family’s 110-year-old company which is active in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and financing of millions of square feet of office, industrial and multi-family residential properties in Boston and throughout the country. She has been involved in notable projects such as 101 Merrimac St., 101 Federal St., 75 Federal St. and 55 Summer St.

Founded in 1992, Masterworks is a private real estate company that has a successful track record of owning, developing, and operating hotels across the United States.

The development plan has been guided by and is in compliance with the multi-year planning process for this area, the Stuart Street Study (2008-2011), that more recently resulted in the adoption of development Guidelines (October 2015) and new zoning (March 2016).

The Study examined potential development opportunities and evaluated the suitability of various height, density and use scenarios, including impact on neighboring historic buildings, residential areas and open spaces, to develop a comprehensive vision for the future.

Designed by Group One Partners, who has experience designing numerous hotels in Boston, including the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport, the team is proposing a building that is consistent with the zoning on the site.

NABB Chair Martyn Roetter said it would be premature to comment on the proposal at this moment, but he did say NABB would likely be meeting with the developer to discuss issues such as traffic.