News Wu Hosts Fundraiser at Mike’s City Diner by The Boston Sun Staff • September 28, 2019 • 0 Comments Councilor Michelle Wu speaking at her fundraiser at Mike’s City Diner on Thursday, Sept. 19, in her ramp-up to the Preliminary Election on Sept. 24. Several at-large councilors and candidates were doing battle for the right to move on to the City Election on Nov. 5. Wu, however, topped the ticket citywide quite easily, scoring 26,622 votes citywide and doing very well in the downtown neighborhoods.