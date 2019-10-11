Lawsuit Filed in Hotel Alexandra ZBA Decision

A lawsuit has been filed by the Tenants Development Corporation (TDC) against the Boston Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) regarding their decision to approve the Hotel Alexandra rehabilitation project.

That said, the developers of the project said the lawsuit isn’t a major concern to them, and it was just a placeholder as the two parties continue to negotiate an agreement.

TDC owns abutting property to the hotel and has expressed concerns from early on about the effects of the expanded hotel on their property.

A spokesman from TDC didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment on the lawsuit.

“Over the past several months, we have been working towards an agreement with the Tenants’ Development Corporation that would ensure our plans to rehabilitate and redevelop the Alexandra Hotel will include community benefits for tenants that TDC represents,” read a statement from Alexandra Partners. “We look forward to coming to a resolution on this matter to avoid any potential delay to this project that will bring a 156-room boutique hotel to Roxbury and the South End, creating jobs and economic activity.”

Lisa Timberlake, a spokesperson for Inspectional Services – which oversees the ZBA – said they had not yet been served with the lawsuit by Tuesday and could not comment on it yet.