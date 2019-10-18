News Fenway Alliance Opening Our Doors Celebration by The Boston Sun Staff • October 18, 2019 • 0 Comments Sumie Kaneko, a Japanese Koto player, playing a piece from the 16th Century at the Kaji Aso Studio. Sumie, a renowned traditional Japanese musician, had her first solo performance 17 years ago at the Kaji Aso Studio while completing her music studies at Berklee College of Music. The milestone came during the annual Fenway Alliance Opening Our Doors celebration on Monday, Oct. 14. More than 60 events took place at numerous locations throughout the Fenway.