News Briefs

Seeking School Committee Applicants

Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that applications are being accepted by the Citizens Nominating Panel, for two open positions on the Boston School Committee. The individuals selected will serve a four-year term beginning on January 6, 2020. The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. The application, along with more info, can be found at bostonpublicschools.org.

Back Bay Happenings

•The Back Bay/South End Gateway project Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) will hold an update meeting on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. in 10 Park Plaza, 5th floor Suite 5170, Boston. The meeting will be held to discuss project updates and construction timelines and information with the Boston Properties team, the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA), and MassDOT. he Back Bay/South End Gateway Project was approved by the BPDA Board in November 2017, and the development team has spent the last two years working through additional permitting approvals and design review/refinements.

•Homeward Bound: A Fun-Filled Community Gathering Co-Sponsored by Women’s Lunch Place and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay

On Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6-9 p.m., there will be a benefit to support Women’s Lunch Place at 67 Newbury St. The pleasure of your company is requested at this joint benefit to support Women’s Lunch Place in providing services to the homeless and NABB in preserving the quality of life in the neighborhood, including a new homelessness initiative. General admission is $75, advanced registration required. Purchase tickets online at www.womenslunchplace.org/NABB or by mailing payment to P.O. Box 170900, Boston, MA 02117

• 43rd Boston International Antiquarian Book Fair

The annual book fair will take place at the Hynes Convention Center from Nov. 15-17 at the Hynes Convention Center. Highlighted items include a rare extend copy of the second folio of Shakespeare’s “Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies” from 1632, one of the most spectacular bird’s eye view maps of Boston ever published, and the first edition of the 1611 King James “The Great he Bible.” On Sunday, Nov. 17 there will be free book appraisals from 1-3 p.m., and free admission on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 on opening night, Friday, Nov. 15, and the event will take place from 4 -8 p.m. Hours are 12 -7 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 -5 p.m. on Sunday.

•The annual Veterans Day parade will take place at noon on Nov. 11 at Boylston and Charles St.

South End Dates

•The next Pilot Block Neighborhood Association meeting will be held Nov. 13 at the Union United Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave., 6-8 p.m. The agenda includes parking issues, street work, engagement opportunities and the annual fundraiser and wreath sale.

• Forum Double Header: The Opiate Working Group and the South End Forum will hold their meetings on the same day back-to-back this month. The Forum usually meets quarterly on the first Tuesday of the month, but Election Day blew that out of the water this time around. So, the Forum will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19. The location will be announced later. Meanwhile, the Forum’s Opiate Working Group has its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., location to be announced.

• Chester Square Neighbors monthly meeting will be on Weds., Dec. 4.

• The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is pleased to announce our Fall tasting—“Tango Argentina Tasting”. We’ll be tasting a creative selection of Argentine wines (white, rosé and red) made from a variety of varietals complemented with appropriate fare. We’ll also enjoy a tango demonstration by AnaLinda Marcus and her partner Paul Walcott all in their beautiful Fine Arts Gallery & Tango Studio on the top floor of the SoWa arts complex. The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at AnaLinda Marcus Tango Embrace studio and Paul Walcott Art Gallergy, 450 Harrison Ave. Suite 405A (enter through the lobby). Space is limited and our prior tasting with AnaLinda & Paul sold out, so reserve now for $25 ($35 for non-ENA guests) by Nov. 9 on the Ellis website: http://www.ellisneighborhood.org/. Questions? Bill Gregor at [email protected] or Stacy Koeppel at [email protected]

•The Blackstone/Franklin Squares Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting on Nov. 19, 7 p.m., in the D-4 Police Station Community room.

•The Annual South End & Bay Village Love Your Block Fall Clean Up is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. All groups who would like to participate must register by sending an email to [email protected] Please include your group name, the area where you’d like to clean up and how many volunteers are part of your group. All groups must register by 5pm on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 to participate in the event.

Fenway Times

•Spartan Race at Fenway Park: Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., 20,000 expected per day

•Hubnob 2019 will take place on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the House of Blues, 15 Landsdowne St. The event is a benefit co-chaired by Mayor Walsh and Ms. Lorrie Higgins for the Foundation for Boston Centers for Youth & Families.