News Briefs

Photo Essay Call for Submissions: In the Neighborhood Show Us What Inspires You About

Now + There wants to see more of the Boston community through your eyes. Become a Now + There photo essay contributor to share what inspires you. They are seeking community supporters, amateur and professional artists, photographers, and content creators to be a part of this new blog series for the Now + There Journal. No need to have professional training or to use fancy equipment, anyone with original photos to share is welcome to submit. Creators of accepted photo essays will receive a $50 stipend and full byline and credit in recognition of their contribution. Chosen submissions will be shared with Now + There’s digital network of over 5,000 public art supporters. ten original photos that focus on ONE Boston neighborhood (at least three of public art). **We are specifying Boston neighborhoods as any area Mayor Marty Walsh represents. Show us what makes and what makes the neighborhood you choose to feature a unique part of Boston. Each submission should also answer the question “what is your connection to the neighborhood you photographed?” with a short 250 to 400 word mini-essay. Creators of accepted submissions will receive a $50 stipend. Visit nowandthere.org to submit your photo essay.

Back Bay Happenings

• NABB Annual Christmas Tree Sale:

The NABB Annual Christmas Tree Sale will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Clarendon Street Playground and will feature freshly cut Balsam Fir trees from Maine. Local delivery will be available. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Friends of the Clarendon Street Playground and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay. For more information, visit www.nabbonline.com or call 617-247-3961.

•Copley Tree Lighting Dec. 2

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and The Friends of Copley Square welcome the holidays with the annual Copley Square Tree Lighting on Monday, December 2, starting at 5 p.m. This free event will feature appearances by NECN’s Jenny Johnson, Santa Claus, and Rudolph along with musical performances by vocalist Alexus Lee, the Voices Boston Children’s Chorus, the Boston Pops Brass Quintet, a duet featuring Boston Police Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty, and Berklee College of Music’s own Sam Robbins. Light refreshments will be provided by Drake’s Cakes, HP Hood LLC, and attendees are invited to stop by the Fios Treat Truck to enjoy baked goods compliments of Verizon Fios. The Fairmont Copley Plaza will host a family reception immediately following for all in attendance. The reception will include cookie decorating, photos with Santa and treats from the Fairmont Copley Plaza. For more information, call (617) 635-4505 or go to www.boston.gov/parks.

•2019 Lighting of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall, Thursday, Dec. 5 — 8 p.m.

Where: Commonwealth Avenue Mall, Approx. Location: 15 Commonwealth Avenue, Back Bay. Please join the City of Boston as we hit the switch and celebrate the lighting of trees up and down Commonwealth Avenue.

South End Dates

•Banjongyuvayong Yuvayongdee, owner of two House of Siam locations and known in the community as Joe Thailand-America, passed away on November 24 after having a stroke. The wake and funeral will take place at the Wing Fook Funeral Home, 13 Gerard St. The wake will be on Wednesday, November 27 and Friday, November 29 from 6-8 p.m., and the funeral will be on Saturday, November 30 from 10-11 a.m.. Both restaurants will be closed Wednesday through Friday, and will reopen at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Joe’s nephews, Kai and Ped, will be taking over the business.

• Stitch and Tickle and the Vintage Garden Premiere New Shops in SoWa

Stitch and Tickle, a shop focused on handmade leather goods and accessories, and The Vintage Garden, a garden boutique and gallery, are pleased to announce their new shop locations in SoWa. Stitch and Tickle Studio|Store features handmade leather goods, designed by artist Sophie Truong, made one-by-one in her studio using only the highest quality leather. Her shop also offers a curated collection of distinctive home accessories and fine fashions. Every item Truong features is selected and made with a concern for quality, limited waste and sustainability. Her process of creating bags is approached in the same way she approaches her artwork: intuitive and tactile. The leather dictates what the final product will be, yet all possess the same qualities of being simple, beautiful, functional and timeless. The Vintage Garden, a garden boutique and art and gift gallery by renowned floral designer Cristina Lupica is where modern and vintage come together in a warm and beautiful environment. In addition to offering beautiful garden design, installations and events, The Vintage Garden recently introduced an exquisite line of hand-crafted pottery and home décor. Unique, hands-on workshops led by Cristina, include Brunch and Blooms; Orchids for Beginners, Terrarium Workshop and many holiday inspired workshop events.

•Union Park Neighborhood Association Never Too Early to Celebrate Holiday Party Join your neighbors for an evening of friendship and celebration in advance of the holidays. Enjoy delicious tapas, paella, churros, and much more prepared by the Masa chef as well as beer, wine, and of course, margaritas. The