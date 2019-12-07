Council to Vote on New South End Landmarks Appointees

The South End Landmark District Commission (SELDC) could see some new faces soon. A slate of new candidates for the South End Landmark District Commission was presented to the City Council at its weekly hearing on Nov. 20, but a meeting has not been held yet, which will activate their terms.

According to city officials, candidates include David Shepperd as a full member representing the district east of Tremont, nominated by the Washington Gateway Main Street, Fabian D’Souza as a full member representing the district west of Tremont, nominated by the Claremont Park Neighborhood Association, current member Catherine Hunt as an alternate representing the district east of Tremont, nominated by the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association, and Paul Wright as an alternate representing the district west of Tremont, nominated by the Pilot Block Neighborhood Association.

Nominations for two full members are taken from neighborhood and civic organizations, one east and one west of Tremont Street, and nominations for two alternates are chosen the same way, city officials said.

The SELDC also consists of three members of the Boston Landmarks Commission. Current SELDC members who are on the Boston Landmarks Commission include John Amodeo, John Freeman, and Richard Henderson.