Holiday Happenings

The Grand Boston Menorah Lighting!

The first Night of Chanukah is Sunday, Dec. 22, and the menorah in Copley Square will be lit at 4 p.m. There will be a live Berklee music ensemble, Menorah kits, dreidels and chocolate gelt. All are welcome. Fun for the whole family! No R.S.V.P. Required but appreciated.Wishing you a Joyous and Luminous Chanukah! Any questions or comments email: [email protected] or call: 617.247.7100

Young friends winter party

The Young Friends of the Public Garden willbe holding a winter partyat the Union Club on Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 – 9:30 p.m. for the second annual Winter Party brought to you by the Young Friends of the Public Garden. Join us and be merry! Come celebrate and support Boston’s historic greenspaces; the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Don’t miss out on a fabulous raffle with a dazzling array of prizes. Prizes include a stay at the Eliot Hotel Boston, two Boston Celtics loge tickets, a Mooo gift certificate, and more.

Tickets are $65, and include two complimentary drink tickets and light hors d’oeuvres. Its holiday time, so come dressed to dazzle! No sneakers, jeans, or athletic attire is permitted.

First Night Boston Announces Full Performance Schedule

First Night Boston, New England’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration, released today its full performance schedule, offering more than 12 hours of entertainment to guests and residents of all ages. Comedians, artists, and musicians from near and far will perform across six performance venues in Boston’s Back Bay, with the main stage and ice sculptures in Copley Square serving as the event’s centerpiece. Beginning at 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, artistic and musical performances kick-off in Copley Square with the Dempsey Sisters, and at noon in Boston Public Library and Copley Mall with the Responders and Chu Ling Dance Academy. Trinity Church hosts a performance by the Handel and Haydn Society at 1 p.m., and both the Old South Church and the First Church of Christ, Scientist host soul-warming organ concerts at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. Musicians of all genres entertain from the main stage in Copley Square through the afternoon, while comedy performances and a myriad of family-friendly activities fill the Boston Public Library until 4:30 p.m.Following remarks from City of Boston representatives and the People’s Procession at 6 p.m., fire-works fill the sky above Boston Common, and music returns to the main stage in Copley Square, where the tempo increases amid sparkling ice sculptures and illuminated buildings. Boston-based pop powerhouse Alli Haber begins her set at 7:30 p.m., fol-lowed by award-winning Hip-hop artist Daniel Laurent and Dixieland jazz-inspired Greenlight Orchestra. As the countdown clocks inch closer to midnight, Liz Bills, Najee Janey, SAVASHA, and Sons of Levin will keep the energy high throughout the evening. At 11:30 p.m. First Night Boston headliner Single By Sunday takes the stage and closes 2019 with thousands of fans in Copley Square

Friends of Titus Sparrow Park

Ring in the coolest season with neighbors at Titus Sparrow Park’s Winter Party on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1:30-3 p.m. There will be refreshments, caroling, a “snow-man,” favors for the kids, and neighborly good cheer.

RING IN THE NEW DECADE: NYE BACK BAY BALL AT THE WESTIN

COPLEY HOTEL

On December 31, the Westin Copley Hotel will host a New Year’s Eve Back Bay Ball event starting at 7pm with dinner stations. There will be reception stations from 9-10:30 p.m., and the event will include live music from Cherrie Bomb Band, dancing, a midnight countdown, and party favors. Black tie optional. 21+. Tickets an be pur-chased at backbayballnye2020.eventbrite.com.

A City Lights Christmas

A City Lights Christmas will take place on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 5-9 p.m. at 1154 Washington St. in the South End. Stop by anytime, stay a few minutes or all evening! Great food and music by DJ Braun Dapper with performances at 7:00 and a DJ instruction session by Braun Dapper at 8 p.m.. Please R.S.V.P. at acitylightschristmas.eventbrite.com.