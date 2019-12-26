Hotel Alexandra Partners Report Agreement Reached with TDC

The owners of the Hotel Alexandra – who are looking to develop the long-unkempt property into a new hotel – reported this week that they have reached an agreement with the Tenants Development Corporation (TDC), the owners of an abutting housing development.

Jas Bhogal of JB Ventures told the Sun that after a great deal of negotiating, they have resolved the issues with TDC, allowing the hotel project to move forward.

“We reached an agreement with the Tenants’ Development Corporation that would ensure our plans to redevelop the Alexandra Hotel,” he said. “We have come to a resolution on this matter to avoid any potential delay to this project that will bring a 156-room boutique hotel to Roxbury and the South End, creating jobs and economic activity. We look forward to restoration and architectural reincarnation of this Boston Landmark.” TDC had filed a placeholder lawsuit against the Boston Zoning Board of Appeals for their approval of the Hotel Alexandra project back in October. That lawsuit was filed while both parties tried to work out an agreement on mitigation for the hotel project. The mitigation payment and concessions were to go to tenants in an adjacent building that TDC owns and manages.