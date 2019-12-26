News Briefs

Back Bay Happenings

•Boston Common Master Plan Open House

Join the Friends, the City of Boston, and Weston & Sampson for the Second Boston Common Master Plan Open House at the Josiah Quincy School Auditorium in Chinatown, 152 Arlington St., 02111 on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The Open House format will include a slideshow presentation, question and answer period, and an opportunity for active participation within small breakout groups. Your continued participation is crucial in planning the brightest future for Boston Common.

Thanks to generous community support, new permanent lighting has been installed at the Samuel Eliot Morison statue. A rousing celebration was held with over 40 neighbors, Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, Rep. Jay Livingstone, and City Councilor-elect Kenzie Bok to turn on the lights on Dec. 3. To learn more about the Commonwealth Avenue Mall Statue Lighting and Landscape Improvements project, and to donate to help light the next six statues, visit the Friends of the Public Garden website.

• Save The Date for a new winter event on Boston Common! To celebrate our 50th Anniversary, on Sunday, Feb. 9, the Friends of the Public Garden will be sponsoring Skating with Friends; free skating for all on the Frog Pond! Stay tuned fo more updates.

South End Meeting

•The next Sound End Forum Opiate Working Group meeting on Dec. 17 takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. in the Hampton Inn and Suites, Mass/Cass.

Fenway Times

•Construction begins on Van Ness Lot

Work has started on the parking lot on the corner of Van Ness and Ipswich Streets behind CVS as part of the overall Fenway Music Hall and bleacher improvement projects project. This will be a new designated area for TV trucks and other storage related to Fenway Park that was previously located on the site of the future MGM Music Hall at Fenway. This part of the project mostly involves leveling and resealing.

•Select Red Sox 2020 Tickets on Sale Now

Red Sox 2020 “Sox Pax” and single-game tickets for select April, May, and September games are on sale as of today. Tickets are available online at redsox.com and by phone at (877) RED-SOX9. “Sox Pax” are packs of three or four games with a variety of date and seat options, including Interleague games, summer weekend games, and matchups against the Yankees and Cardinals. You can view these purchase options here. There will be a limit of three Sox Pax (up to four tickets each) per person, and 12 single-game tickets per transaction.

2020 Fenway Concerts Announced To Date

June 21, 2020: James Taylor with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin

June 24, 2020: Maroon 5 with Leon bridges and Meghan Trainor

Aug. 25, 2020: Motley Crue & Def Leppard with Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Aug. 27, 2020: Green Day with Fall Out Boy and Weezer

Aug. 28, 2020: Billy Joel