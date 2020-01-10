News First Night Celebration by The Boston Sun Staff • January 10, 2020 • 0 Comments Shown above: Trombonist Hans Bohn performed ‘Lassus Trombone’ as part of First Night Boston 2020 during the Pipes and Pops concert at Old South Church in the Back Bay on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Hundreds flocked to the concert before heading to Copley Square for the countdown to 2020 at midnight. Shown below: The Prudential Building showed it’s anticipation for the coming of the New Year with ‘20’ illuminated on its upper floors.