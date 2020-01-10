Kenzie Bok Sworn in as D-8 Councilor; Ready to Tackle District Issues

After being elected last November, Kenzie Bok was officially sworn in as a City Councilor with her twelve colleagues at Faneuil Hall on Monday, where she took the oath of office to serve the neighborhoods of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway/Kenmore, Mission Hill, and the West End.

Bok won every precinct in the district and garnered 70 percent of the vote in last November’s election. On her inauguration day, she confirmed her excitement and readiness to take on the role of serving her constituents. At the top of Kenzie’s list is working on affordable housing, as she has most recently served as Senior Advisor for Policy and Planning at the Boston Housing Authority and feels she is equipped to deal with one of Boston’s top issues.

Bok said the after campaigning for months and speaking to the community, she’s “just ready to get to work. You knock on all these doors and people have so many ideas and things to work on and so I’m ready to get to it.”

She joked that her first steps are to get her email up and running and her office in order, but she also has plans for what other issues she wants to tackle first.

The proposed sale of the Hynes Convention Center is a big issue in the Back Bay that will affect the entire city, and Bok said that it is high on her list of issues to work on right away.

The feeling of excitement and pride was palpable on Monday morning, especially for the newly elected councilors as they prepare to work together on bettering the city.

“It’s such an exciting and historic council to be part of,” Bok said. “I think that what’s nice; we’re going to be collaborating as a whole body on some of the biggest issues that face the city.”