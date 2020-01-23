News Celebrating Dr. King ‘We Shall Overcome’ at the FCC by The Boston Sun Staff • January 23, 2020 • 0 Comments Bright Star Playmakers Reparatory Company performers Rosa Campbell and Blake Currie sing “We Shall Overcome,” the anthem of protest against segregation and other racist policies in the United States. The performers came on a bus tour from North Carolina to perform at various venues, including the Fenway Community Center’s MLK luncheon on Wednesday, Jan 15. The performance included re-enactments of several moments in the fight for Civil Rights during the 1950s and 1960s.