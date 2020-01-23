News Briefs

Flynn Calls for Weekend Work Hearing

City Councilor Ed Flynn has called for a Council hearing on the practice of granting per-mits for weekend and after-hours construction work – a topic that has been front and center in the South End for some time. A new protocol was established and a lot of illicit work on weekends has been stopped. However, Flynn said there are still a lot of permits that are being allowed for the weekend.

He believes it’s too much.

“There are a lot of requests for after-hours construction and a lot of it is happening in the South End,” he said. “The process needs to be looked at and they shouldn’t be giv-en out as much as they are. It’s a big impact on families, especially those with kids who need to get up to go to school.”

Back Bay Happenings

• SAVE THE DATE for a new winter event on Boston Common! To celebrate our 50th Anniversary, on Sunday, February 9, the Friends of the Public Garden will be sponsor-ing Skating with Friends, FREE skating for all on the Frog Pond! Stay tuned for more updates.

• Save the Date: Friends of the Public Garden 50th Annual Meeting

Join the Friends of the Public Garden for the 50th Annual Meeting at the Omni Parker House Hotel on Thursday, April 2. Event begins promptly at 6:00pm. Stay tuned for additional information as the date approaches.

South End Dates

•The will be a meeting for the greater South End community sponsored by IBA to dis-cuss its plan to demolish the former church/Arts Center in order to build a new center. The plan is currently stuck before Landmarks and Inspectional Services. The meeting will take place on Jan 29, in the Union United Church, Columbus Avenue, 6 p.m.

•The Sound End Forum Opiate Working Group meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tues., Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. in the Hampton Inn and Suites, Mass/Cass. Look for updates as the meeting might change.

•The South End Forum will not meet at its regularly scheduled January date. The first quarter meeting is still up in the air, but a date of Feb. 4 is being discussed.

•The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association will have a board meeting on Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. in 66 Berkeley St.

•The Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association (WSANA) will host its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Boston Medical Center’s Menino Pavilion in the con-ference room, next to the surgical suite waiting room.

•The East Berkeley Neighborhood Association (EBNA) will have its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in Project Place.

•The Eight Streets Neighborhood Association has scheduled its Winter Meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:45 p.m. in Project Place, Washington/East Berkeley Street.

•The second-ever monthly meeting for the Alexandra Ball Neighborhood Association will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m. in the Grant AME Church, Newcomb Street entrance. The agenda D-4 Police report, Boston Transportation representative and a Parks Department representative.

Fenway Times

•Fenway Sound. Dr. Erica Walker presents the results of her 2019 study on noise levels in the Fenway. Thursday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m., Fenway Community Center. 1282 Boylston St. – enter on Jersey Street.

•The Rink at 401 Park is open an operating (weather dependent). The rink is open seven days a week. Monday-Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. $10 for adults, $6 for college students, seniors and kids under 12. Skate rentals are $6.

•Construction Update: MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Newbarricadfes are up as well as a sidewalk detour around the triangle lot. If you’re on foot, please use caution and follow all signs for pedestrian walkways. Please note that the Route 55 bus stop near the corner of Ipswich and Lansdowne Streets has been re-located to the corner of Ipswich and Van Ness Streets near Gate B of the ballpark.

•Select Red Sox 2020 Tickets on Sale Now

Red Sox 2020 “Sox Pax” and single-game tickets for select April, May, and September games are on sale as of today. Tickets are available online at redsox.com and by phone at (877) RED-SOX9. “Sox Pax” are packs of three or four games with a variety of date and seat options, including Interleague games, summer weekend games, and matchups against the Yan-kees and Cardinals. You can view these purchase options here. There will be a limit of three Sox Pax (up to four tickets each) per person, and 12 single-game tickets per transaction.