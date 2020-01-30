Uncategorized A MESSAGE TO THE G.O.A.T. by The Boston Sun Staff • January 30, 2020 • 0 Comments Photo courtesy Matthew Ireland Photography What’s a football fan to do without the Patriots in the Super Bowl this coming weekend? And now, with the threat of Quarterback Tom Brady possibly leaving the Patriots for another team in the NFL, the whole Patriots Nation has been upended for Super Bowl Sunday. That was the case for one mega-fan last Friday morning, who took the careful time to plead the case for the G.O.A.T. to stay in New England – carving out the words ‘Stay Tom’ on the Frog Pond.