Obituaries 02-06-2020

Beverly M. Kingsbury

Aug. 28, 1939 — Jan. 28, 2020

Beverly M. Kingsbury, 89, of the Waterford Senior Residences, passed away on Jan. 28. She was born in Seattle, Wash. on Aug. 28, 1939. She graduated from the Lincoln Heights High School and received a two-year degree from secretarial school.

She married Bruce E. Kingsbury on June 18, 1951. Beverly provided devoted care to her husband and children. She was a member of the Catonsville Rolling Hills Women’s Club and had a passion for bridge; reading; musicals – singing and enjoying performance,s but the highlight was spending time and love with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Miller; and her son, Blair A. Kingsbury. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Kingsbury; children, Gail Kingsbury Coniglio (Frank) and Diane Louise Kingsbury; grandchildren Nicholas (Carissa) Coniglio, Jan-Marie Cook (Chris). Cara McClure (Jared), Christina Silverstein (Adam), Francesca Finck (William), Gabrielle Coniglio; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Waterford Residence. The Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Cremation and Event Center assisted with the arrangements.